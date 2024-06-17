Carroll’s Column: Mets’ Feedback from playing in London

A Global Game: The Mets and Phillies made a visit to London this past weekend for MLB's 2024 World Tour - Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s 2024 World Tour concluded with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies going across the pond to play two in London, England on the weekend of June 8th and 9th. A tremendous success for MLB year-on-year in an attempt to grow the game on a worldwide standpoint, but with that comes both positive and negative feedback from those who had the chance to experience it…

The Mets returned to Citi Field from London last week after splitting a pair of weekend games with the Phillies. I spoke with some of the players to get their recollections of their time across the pond.

Jet lag was not surprisingly the biggest complaint from players. José Quintana, who started the Sunday game, said it took him three days for his body to get used to Greenwich Mean Time.

Considering neither Quintana nor Sean Manaea, who started the Saturday series opener, were able to make it past the fourth inning, the Mets should have flown both starting pitchers out days earlier, instead of placing them on the Wednesday team charter flight from Washington, DC. To make matters worse, the Mets landed in London hours later than expected because a rain delay occurred in their getaway game with the Nationals.

Outfielder Tyrone Taylor told me he was wary to cross streets because the British drive “on the wrong side of the road.” Even though there are signs at every corner reminding pedestrians to look right, it is not easy to break a lifetime of looking the other way for oncoming traffic. Taylor was also happy to return home for better cuisine. “The restaurants in Astoria are vastly superior to what I experienced in London,” Taylor said with a smile.

In fairness to the UK hospitality industry, Mets radio voice Pat McCarthy spoke highly of the British pubs he frequented. The fish and chips lived up to billing and the menu prices were reasonable. The prices and quality of the McDonald’s he tried were comparable to its restaurants stateside. McCarthy also enjoyed riding the London Underground to explore the various parts of the city.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil was fascinated to watch cricket on TV. “I still don’t understand all the rules, but I was starting to get the hang of it,” he laughed. He added he wished he could have seen the recent Cricket World Cup which was held recently at Eisenhower Park in Westbury. McNeil is a scratch golfer, who still aspires to play on the senior tour one day. It is not surprising he would be drawn to this British stick and ball sport.

First baseman Pete Alonso told me there were as many British spectators as there were Mets and Phillies fans who traversed the Atlantic. Shifting gears, I asked him about Yankees star Aaron Judge getting his own cologne line from Polo Ralph Lauren. “Mr. Lauren is a diehard Yankees fan,” he dryly replied.

The Mets flew home from London’s third airport, Stansted, which is utilized by discount carriers such as Ryanair. They went from their team bus straight onto their charter flight, and therefore did not get an opportunity to visit the duty-free shop. Some players were miffed they could not buy discounted Johnnie Walker Blue Label as many American tourists do.

Chatting with Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm

The Miami Marlins were the Mets’ first opponent at Citi Field upon their return from London. I asked their charismatic center fielder, Jazz Chisholm, if he was related to the late legendary Brooklyn congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm.

“I have been asked that question, and to the best of my knowledge, I am not related to her. I am aware of her great legacy. She was the first African-American to run for president of the United States,” he proudly stated.

CBS’ Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Gayle King visit Citi Field

Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, who serve as co-anchors of “CBS Mornings,” along with Gayle King, were at Citi Field last Wednesday to do a baseball piece for their show. Even though Nate was an All-Pro NFL wide receiver for eleven years, he had trouble making contact when he tried his hand at batting practice. “It was never my game,” he chuckled. Tony Dokoupil, however, made solid contact. “I was on the George Washington University baseball team,” he said.

In addition to his duties with “CBS Mornings” and “The NFL Today,” Burleson will soon be adding another role to his resume, that of game show host. He will be hosting a reboot of “Hollywood Squares,” with Drew Barrymore taking over the center square spot held by the hilarious Paul Lynde. Burleson told me he would like to get the original host of “Hollywood Squares,” Peter Marshall who is 96 and still thankfully in good health, to make an appearance.

Tribeca Film Festival held in NYC

Sports have long been an integral part of the Tribeca Film Festival, and this year was no exception. Recently retired WNBA star, and Christ the King alum, Sue Bird served as producer of “Power of the Dream.” The documentary, which starts airing on Prime Video this week, details how the players of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream were able to force its owner, Kelly Loeffler, to sell the team. Dream players were angry Loeffler, who was an appointed US Senator from Georgia, was running for election on what they believed to be on a racist agenda. Former Dream player Renee Montgomery was part of a syndicate which purchased the Dream from Loeffler who was facing intense pressure from NBA owners, The WNBA is a subsidiary of the NBA.

The Tribeca Film Festival also debuted the first episode of ESPN Plus’s eight-part documentary series, “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” Williams will tell her life story the way Derek Jeter did in 2022 in his “The Captain” seven-part doc which aired on ESPN Plus. “In The Arena: Serena Williams” will launch on July 10.

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Bill Walton, Jerry West, and Chet Walker

The saying about celebrity deaths coming in threes has proven true this month with the passing of NBA legends Bill Walton, Jerry West, and Chet Walker.

The Bigger Snub for Team USA Women’s Basketball Team: Clark or Jones?

While I get the attention the Team USA Women’s Basketball Team’s snub of Caitlin Clark is getting, the real injustice is the omission of New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones from our Olympic squad.

Diego Maradona’s legacy to be celebrated at Tango D10S Fan Fast in Miami from June 27 – June 30

Argentina’s greatest soccer player before Lionel Messi was Diego Maradona who passed away at the age of 60 in 2020. Maradona’s legacy will be celebrated from June 27 through June 30 with the Tango D10S Fan Fest taking place at Miami’s SGD Soccer Complex & Academy.

It will be interesting to see whether some in Miami’s sizable Cuban-American community will protest outside the SGD Complex because Maradona was a leftist who was close to Fidel Castro. He even had Castro’s likeness tattooed on his left leg.

Queens Half-Marathon at Flushing Meadow Park

According to New York Road Runners, over 12,000 runners completed the Citizens Queens 10K, formerly known as the Queens Half-Marathon, in Flushing Meadow Park last Saturday.

This marked the 30th year New York Road Runners has held this mini-marathon in the “World’s Borough.”

“Brats” out now on Hulu

If you were a fan of 1980s John Hughes movies you will enjoy watching “Brats,” which is streaming on Hulu. “Brats” is a documentary from actor and filmmaker Andrew McCarthy, who appeared in films with contemporaries Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Rob Lowe. New York Magazine writer David Blum dubbed this coterie of actors, “The Brat Pack,” to spoof Frank Sinatra’s “Rat Pack.”

McCarthy feels Blum’s nomenclature harmed his career, and interviews many of his former co-stars, directors, and agents to get their viewpoints on the “Brat Pack” influence on pop culture, and their lives afterwards. To his credit, McCarthy interviews David Blum, and they hit it off.

New book by Bill Maher out now: “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You”

Viewers of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” know his show always ends with his humorous “New Rules” segment. The last bit in “New Rules “is when Maher turns a bit more serious with a weekly editorial, which makes you both think and laugh.

Maher has compiled his favorite editorials on diverse topics such as health, politics, show business, immigration, relationships, and cancel culture in a new book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” (Simon & Schuster). The title is Maher’s dig at social media clickbait, and cable news stations which label every one of their chyrons as “breaking news.”

In a politically polarized world, Bill Maher is a breath of fresh air as he calls out the absurdities of both the left and the right. The one subject I disagree with him is on COVID-19. He was critical of what he perceived to be the government’s draconian actions. In retrospect, some of them turned out to be needless, and even counterproductive, such as wearing masks outdoors, but in 2020 no one knew anything about this virus except that it was killing millions around the world, so it is hard to blame anyone from erroring on the side of caution.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.