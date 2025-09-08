Carroll’s Column: Recap from the 2025 US Open in Queens

Image Credit: USOpen.org

NEW YORK, NY — There was order set on the courts of Queens as the 145th edition of the US Open made for an overwhelming success with fans coming together and attending from all over the globe.

United States Tennis Association officials must be pleased with the just concluded US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows.

The USTA had its best attended Fan Week ever by adding the mixed doubles competition to it, which in effect expanded the Open from a two-week to three-week tournament. The weather was as good as I can remember as there was little rain or extreme heat.

The only downer was that for the 22nd straight year, an American did not win the men’s singles championship. In fact, no American man has won any Grand Slam event since Andy Roddick lifted the big trophy at the 2003 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe, who is one of the highest-ranked Americans on the Association of Tennis Professionals tour, spoke about the Grand Slam futility. “I do not feel extra pressure because of it, but yes, I have discussed it with other American players. It is frustrating. I will say this. When one of us does win a Slam, the wins at them will quickly come in bunches,” he declared confidently. Tiafoe recognized it is discouraging for American tennis fans when nearly every Grand Slam final pits Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, which was once again the case on Sunday.

The marquee match of the US Open outside of the finals was the third-round contest between past champions Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka in which Osaka prevailed. Gauff admitted her game has not been as sharp as she would have liked since winning this year’s French Open.

While her line of New Balance athletic shoes is not in the same sales league as Nike’s Air Jordan line, Coco Gauff’s “CG” line has done well. “The CG4 should be out before the end of the year,” Gauff told me.

After her win over Gauff, Osaka told the media the most important aspect of her victory meant she would be assured of being part of the main draw of the 2026 US Open. “I am relieved I won’t need a wildcard invitation!” she said. As she stepped off the podium, I joked to her that she doesn’t have to worry about being on the Challenger circuit (pro tennis’s minor leagues) anytime soon. “That’s a good one!” she chuckled.

The most impressive player was American Amanda Anisimova, who lost to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 6-0, 6-0 at the Wimbledon final Anisimova said at a US Open press conference she recognized that “double bagel” will always be part of her legacy, but she would learn and grow from it.

Anisimova defeated Swiatek at the US Open semi-finals, before losing a grueling match to the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Saturday’s championship. I have a feeling she will win a Grand Slam in 2026.

More from the 2025 US Open in Queens

45-year-old Venus Williams acquitted herself well at this year’s Open. Although she lost her opening round match, she gave Karolina Muchova, who was ranked #11 in the Women’s Tennis Association, all she could handle as she forced her to play three sets.

Williams was also able to reach the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles tournament with her partner, Leylah Fernandez.

US Open officials, as well as most fans, would welcome her back in 2026. Williams was more jovial at her press conferences now than she was in her prime twenty years ago.

Sam Querrey, who was a fan favorite at the US Open for years before announcing his retirement from professional tennis last year, did a superb job as a sideline reporter and analyst for ESPN. My guess is ESPN is grooming Querrey to replace tennis legend, and Douglaston native, John McEnroe should ever decide to step away from the broadcast booth.

Edwin Díaz escapes the ninth inning jam in Cincinnati

Mets closer Edwin Díaz must enjoy raising the blood pressure of Mets fans. On Friday night, Díaz was summoned, as per custom, to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. With the Mets leading the Reds in Cincinnati by a score of 5-4, Díaz quickly gave up a base hit and two walks to have a bases loaded and no one out situation. He then retired the next three batters to preserve the win.

Mets SNY play-by-play voice Gary Cohen was impressed with his Houdini-like heroics. “Edwin Díaz is the master of extrication!” he gushed.

Former Mets manager Davey Johnson passes away at the age of 82

The news of former Mets manager Davey Johnson’s passing on Saturday understandably saddened many of us. Johnson managed the Mets from 1984 through 1990, which of course included their last World Series championship in 1986.

Davey was brash, and unlike most of his peers, he never spoke in cliches and was happy to discuss the world outside of baseball. Players liked him because he did not care if they stayed out late while on the road as long as they did their jobs on the field.

Davey Johnson was 82 years old.

The Class of 2025 for The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced its latest round of inductees. Among the familiar names for the Class of 2025 are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the late Greg Gumbel, recently retired ESPN college football personality Lee Corso, veteran NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver, and recently retired SNY president, Curt Gowdy, Jr.

Ryder Cup set for Friday, September 26th-Sunday, September 28th at Bethpage Black Course

Sporting events such as the US Open and the New York City Marathon are key drivers for Big Apple tourism. The same can be said for the upcoming Ryder Cup which will be played at the end of this month at the Bethpage Black Course. The Ryder Cup is an annual three-day contest which pits two teams consisting of the best American and European golfers against each other for a trophy which conveys serious bragging rights.

Hotels in the area are competing for the business of affluent out-of-town golf fans. A typical enticement package is the one being offered by the Crowne Plaza HY36 which offers free Uber or mass transit rides, and complimentary cocktails.

