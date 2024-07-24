COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP CHANGES FOR ‘MEXICO VS. JAPAN II’ EVENT IN MIAMI ON SATURDAY, JULY 27, AIRING LIVE ON FUSE IN ENGLISH

NEW FEATHERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

ROBERTO “EL CHARRO NEGRO” ROMERO VS. TAKAHIRO ASHIDA

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WELTERWEIGHT MATCHUP

ELEVATED TO CO-MAIN EVENT:

MARCOS “EL LOBO” LLOREDA VS. SHOMA YAMADA

NEW FEATURED WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT MATCHUP:

REGINA “KILL BILL” TARIN VS. GISELA “LA EMPERATRIZ” LUNA

LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced changes to its ‘Mexico vs. Japan II’ Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card, airing live in English on Fuse (9 p.m. ET/PT) from Miami on Saturday, July 27.

In a new featherweight (145 pounds) co-main event announced today, Roberto “El Charro Negro” Romero (7-3-1) will represent Mexico in place of the previously announced Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (10-0), against former Japanese regional champion, Takahiro Ashida (26-14-2).

The 24-year-old Romero of Chihuahua, Chih. has stepped up on short notice for the headlining contest after it was learned that Jimenez was experiencing difficulties with his travel to the U.S.

Romero, a resilient, hard-nosed battler and protégé of trainer Colin Oyama, has been competing for COMBATE GLOBAL since 2021, and ran to five consecutive victories in the promotion before losing a unanimous decision to fellow striker Patrick “The Leech” Lehane in his last start on December 17, 2023.

Ashida, 34, hails from Saitama, Japan, and is a former featherweight champion who has earned 50 percent of his MMA career wins by way of (T)KO or submission, is a six-time veteran of RIZIN, Japan’s version of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Above: Roberto “El Charro Negro” Romero (right) will replace Ramiro Jimenez and represent Mexico in the 145-pound Combate Global main event against former champion Takahiro Ashida of Japan on Saturday, July 27, live on Fuse.

Photo credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

In another change to the lineup announced today, the previously announced, featured welterweight (170 pounds) contest between Marcos “El Lobo” Lloreda (14-8) of Miami and DEEP competitor Shoma Yamada (3-2) of Aichi, Japan has been elevated to co-main event status.

A third change to the fight card announced today was the addition of a featured women’s flyweight (125 pounds) battle between undefeated Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin (3-0) and nine-time kickboxing champion Gisela “La Emperatriz” Luna (5-2).

Tarin is a 19-year-old native of Mexico City, and a member of her country’s top MMA stable, Bonebreakers. She made her COMBATE GLOBAL debut on June 8, defeating Fernanda Marrufo by way of first round (3:14) submission (rear-naked choke).

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the 32-year-old Luna, who holds a stellar overall record of 36-3-1 in the sport of kickboxing, has earned 4 of her 5 career MMA victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

The previously announced bantamweight (135 pounds) matchup between Ismael “Kraken” Zamora (8-2) and Teppei “Tetsu Jagaimo” Suwabe (13-11-1) has also undergone a change after Suwabe was forced to withdraw from the commitment due to personal reasons.

Zamora of Mexico City will face off, instead, with veteran Juan “Leadfeather” Puerta (24-8) of Miami at 135 pounds.

The matchup between Zamora and Puerta will be pre-recorded and utilized as a swing bout on the card.