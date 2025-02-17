Dominican-American Karl-Anthony Towns introduced in style for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Karl-Anthony Towns was introduced to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in grand fashion - Image Credit: NBA

NEW YORK, NY — During the NBA’s 2025 All-Star Game introductions on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, New York Knicks’ superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to have himself announced properly for the millions watching from around the globe.

When it came time for KAT to be introduced with the opening festivities occurring for 10-or-so minutes as Grammy-winning Bay Area legend Raphael Saadiq, and his band, performed several well-known California-based tracks, the arena’s public address system sounded off by welcoming the Dominican-American seven-footer in style.

A five-time All-Star for the New York Knicks, this Dominican-American is one of the best shooting big men, Karl-Anthony Towns!

For Towns to have his Dominican-roots announced on the grand stage of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game during his introduction is a testament to the character and individual he is. And for the NBA to go through on it, hats off to the decision makers and higher ups.

Upon KAT making his entrance, social media began to flood in with posts circulating around his introduction.

“When they introduced KAT as Dominican-American 🔥🔥🔥🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴”

“‘This Dominican-American’ KAT 💪🏽​​”

“KAT is a top two Dominican and he’s not two!”

“KAT is my favorite Dominican of all time. I love this guy.”

KAT talks Pujols, Ortiz, Canó, and El Alfa

During NBA All-Star media availability over the weekend, Towns, a Piscataway, New Jersey native, talked about his interest in baseball while growing up and who he idolized out on the diamond.

“Shoutout to Albert Pujols man,” he said. “I love Albert Pujols. David Ortiz as well, Robinson Canó, there’s a bunch. But definitely for me growing up, Albert Pujols. I played first base. I wanted to be so much like Albert Pujols, a model of my game.”

Surprisingly enough, each athlete who KAT listed is a multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner — an award recognized as the oldest and most prestigious given to Latino athletes across Major League Baseball, starting in 1990.

Later during his time with the media and press, Towns hit on his liking of El Alfa’s hit-track “Soto Shuffle,” which was released last September, highlighting the Dominican MLB superstar Juan Soto, who is known for his theatrics at-the-plate.

“Shoutout to El Alfa cause I’m really appreciative of the Soto Shuffle.”

