Global Sensation Bad Bunny to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Image Credit: Apple Music/NFL

Tune-In to Apple Music’s Live Halftime Headliner Special Featuring Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and Special Surprise Guests

NEW YORK, NY — Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that 3x GRAMMY®️ Award-winning global recording artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, February 8, 2026, airing on NBC.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” – Bad Bunny

Commented Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

“The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats. “At Apple Music, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bad Bunny over the years and watching his meteoric rise into one of the most influential artists of our time has been truly incredible. His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide. We know this show will be unforgettable.”

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and more will be live Monday, September 29th at 9:30am ET across Apple Music Radio discussing this exciting news. Tune-in to Apple Music’s Halftime Headliner Special HERE.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation also serves as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and X.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show has scored multiple Emmy wins and broadcast milestones over the last few years. Most recently, the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar became the most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, garnering 4 Emmy nominations and taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher garnered three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). In 2023, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna scored five Emmy nominations, taking home two awards, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, a first in Super Bowl Halftime history. In 2022, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first-ever for the show.

Information Courtesy of the National Football League

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports