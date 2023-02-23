History favors Puerto Rico tries to lead a World Classic despite the circumstances – La Historia favorece a Puerto Rico trata de llevar una Clásico Mundial a pesar de las circunstancias

David Colón-LeBrón

Latin Sports

THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC, the event of the current year 2023, despite the intangibles, controversies, absence of star players and other circumstances, favors Puerto Rico in the history of the four previous editions.

The somewhat demoralizing news for the 20 participating countries of not being able to count on stars from their respective National Teams, especially for Latin America and Puerto Rico, opens a light at the end of the tunnel of hope, for PR, according to historical data.

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) seems to give Puerto Ricans hope despite so much apparent “bad news.”

Not all of it is bad, because there is a sweet flavor to delight and enjoy the honey of the honeyed nectar, and the renowned adage says: “there is no evil that does not come for good”.

The federative leaders (Dr. José Quiles and managers of “Team Rubio” have high spirits, looking at the circumstances as a challenge for Puerto Rico to maintain its high level of competition and grow in the face of any adversity.

Let’s go to the story:

Year 2006, First World Classic, and at home, presenting a stellar edition of ‘major leagues’, with Iván and Yadier, Bernie, Beltrán, Javy López, Delgado, Alex Cora, Ríos y Cintrón, Ledee, Cheíto, J. Vázquez, J. Piñeiro, P. Feliciano, E. Pérez, among others.

After beating Cuba by KO and looking very strong in the initial round, the same Cuban team eliminated us for the next round and at home, being at that time a great disappointment for the team and the country. The consolation if one could say, was that Cuba came runner-up, losing to Japan.

The Japanese won again in 2009, in a Classic where before the event, a controversy arose between the leader José “Cheíto” Oquendo who ruled out the proven pitcher Joel Piñeiro as the starter, who made the wrong decision that “PR paid PR the broken dishes”, and that “retaliation” was paid by all of Puerto Rico., running out of depth in the “picheo” (pitching), noticing in the semifinal match against the USA that beat PR, precisely in Miami, where today will be celebrating the finals. Japan repeated as champion. And the year 2013 arrived, where Puerto Rico ended the Japanese reign spectacularly with a home run by Alexis Ríos and an excellent defensive and tactical technical game by Molina.

This edition helped the country to believe, grow and trust more in the team. It was a similar edition that included pitcher Nelson Figueroa, key in that runner-up.

In 2017, with a constellation of great promises, contagious energy, unity, the names of Lindor, Correa, Javy Báez, Kike, Captain Yadier, Eddie R., Berríos, Edwin Díaz, the squad was promising, but the impressive form that “The famous Team Rubió” played, led them to reach the championship game undefeated, losing only to the USA, which needed a Puerto Rican arm to win.

Today, in this edition, after two years of not being able to play due to the “pandemic”, the same pitcher with Puerto Rican roots who divided honors with PR, will represent his mother’s country, to honor her, after having apologized for not playing in 2017.

For PR not everything seems like ice, although there are notable absences such as Correa, Lugo, and Ríos, and that they will play in the “so-called group of death”, where 3 of the 5 teams in the group are among the favorites and only 2 could advance to the next round.

History, of the last editions, benefits Team Rubio that in Miami, will once again “dye themselves blonde” as team solidarity,

HISTORY SINCE THE ERA AND ROBERTO CLEMENTE FAVORS US

There is hope! Remember, the famous phrase of the narrator Al Michael, in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid who said “Did you believe in miracles? Yes”. Well, it reminds us of part of the miraculous-unexpected history that Puerto Rico, without being favored, and with forecasts and circumstances against it, overcame itself, managing to make “the impossible possible.”

Year 1971, historical and miraculous Roberto Clemente,

The Boricua Astro of the Pittsburgh Pirates, practically alone, and how can we forget? won the World Series against the 4 aces of the Orioles, winners of more than 20 games each, in that memorable series, which the Puerto Rican from San Anton changed the course of history.

August 1995, Pre-Olympic Las Américas, in Neuquen, Argentina. The National Basketball Team with Carlos Morales as leader, after the nightmare of Mar de Plata, left without much chance of qualifying for the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games, and they won Gold.

September 1999, Las Vegas: Tito Trinidad vs. “Golden Boy” De la Hoya,

With all odds against Tito, we remember Tito’s phrase:

“I WON OK, I WON.”

2016 Olympics, Rio, Brazil: Mónica Puig, “the surprise and miracle of the century and the first Olympic Gold medal in tennis.

————————————————-Español——————————————————-

EL CLASICO MUNDIAL DE BASEBALL, el evento del año en curso 2023, a pesar de los intangibles, controversias, ausencias de jugadores estelares y demás circunstancias, favorece a Puerto Rico en los anales histórico

en las cuatro ediciones anteriores realizadas.

Las noticias un tanto desmoralizantes para los 20 países participantes de no poder contar con estelares de sus respectivos Equipos Nacionales, en especial para latinoamérica y Puerto Rico, abre una luz al final del túnel de esperanza, para PR, según la data histórica.

El World Baseball Classic (WBC) parece darle esperanza a los boricuas a pesar de tanta aparente “mala noticia”.

No todos es hiel, porque hay sabor dulce para deleitar y disfrutar la miel del meloso néctar, y el renombrado adagio reza: “no hay mal que por bien no venga”.

Los líderes federativos (Dr. José Quiles y gerenciales del “Team Rubio”, tienen los ánimos por lo alto, mirando las circunstancias como un reto y desafío para que Puerto Rico se mantenga en su alto nivel de competencia y crecerse ante cualquier adversidad.

Vamos a la historia:

Año 2006, Primer Clásico Mundial, y en casa, presentando una estelar edición de ‘grandesligas’, con Iván y Yadier, Bernie, Beltrán, Javy López, Delgado, Alex Cora, Ríos y Cintrón, Ledee, Cheíto, J.Vázquez, J.Piñeiro, P.Feliciano, E.Pérez, entre otros.

Tras ganar por KO a Cuba y lucir bien fuerte en la ronda inicial, el mismo equipo cubano nos eliminó para siguiente ronda y en casa, siendo en ese momento una gran decepción para el equipo y el país. El consuelo si se pudiera decir, fue que Cuba llegó subcampeón, cediendo frente a Japón.

Los nipones volvieron a ganar en el 2009, en un Clásico donde antes del evento, se suscitó una controversia entre el dirigente José “Cheíto” Oquendo quien descartó como iniciador al probado lanzador Joel Piñeiro, quién tomó la errada decisión de que “PR pagó PR los platos rotos”, y ese “desquite” lo pagó todo Puerto Rico., quedándonos sin profundidad en el “picheo”, notándose en el partido de semis frente a USA que venció a PR, precisamente en Miami, donde hoy es la sede.

Japón repitió como campeón

Y llegó el año 2013, sonde Puerto Rico terminó el reinado nipón, venciendo PR en forma espectacular con Jonrón de Alexis Ríos y un excelente juego defensivo y técnico táctico de Molina.

Este edición ayudó al país en creer, crecer y confiar más en el equipo. Fue una edición parecida que incluyó al lanzador Nelson Figueroa, clave en ese subcampeonato.

En el 2017, con una constelación prometedora de grandes promesas, energía contagiosa, unidad, los nombres de Lindor, Correa, Javy Báez, Kike, el capitán Yadier, Eddie R., Berríos, Edwin Díaz, el plantel prometía, pero la forma impresionante que “El famoso Team Rubió” jugó, los llevó a llegar invicto hasta el juego de campeonato, cediendo sólo con EE.UU que necesitó de un brazo boricua para ganar.

Hoy, en este edición tras, dos años de no poder jugarse por la “pandemia”, el mismo lanzador de raíz boricua que dividió honores con PR, repredentará el país de su madre, para honrarla, tras haber pedido perdón por no cumplir en el 2017.

Así que para PR no todo parece hiel, aunque haya notables ausencias como la Correa, Lugo y Ríos, y que jugaremos en el “llamado grupo de la muerte”, donde 3 los 5 equipos del grupo, están entre los favoritos y sólo 2, pueden avanzar a la siguiente ronda de eliminación.

historia, de las últimas ediciones, beneficia al Team Rubio que en Miami, volverán a “teñirse de rubio” como solidaridad de equipo,

LA HISTORIA DESDE LA ERA E ROBERTO CLEMENTE NOS FAVORECE

¡Hay esperanza!. Recuerdan la famosa frase del narrador Al Michael, en las Olimpiadas del 1980 en Lake Placid que decía “Did you believe in miracles?, Yes”. Pues, hace recordar parte de la historia milagrosa-inesperada que Puerto Rico sin ser favorecidos, y con pronósticos y circunstancias en contra, se superaron, logrando realizar “lo imposible, posible”.

Año 1971, histórico y milagroso Roberto Clemente,

El Astro Boricua de Los Piratas de Pittsburgh, prácticamente sólo, y ¡cómo olvidar!, ganó La Serie Mundial frente a los 4 ases de Los Orioles, ganadores de más de 20 juegos cada uno, en esa serie memorable, que el boricua de San Anton, cambió el curso de la historia.

Agosto de 1995, PreOlímpico Las Américas, en Neuquen, Argentina. El Equipo Nacional de Basket con Carlos Morales de dirigente, tras la pesadilla de Mar de Plata, salió sin muchas posibilidades de clasificar a Los Juegos Olímpicos de Atlanta ’96, y ganaron Oro.

Septiembre 1999, Las Vegas: Tito Trinidad vs “Golden Boy” De la Hoya,

con todos los pronósticos en contra, recordamos la frase de Tito:

“YO GANÉ OK, yo gané”.

Olimpiadas2016, Río, Brasil: Mónica Puig, “la sorpresa y el milagro del siglo y la primera medalla de Oro Olímpica.

Ninguno de estos casos históricos citados,