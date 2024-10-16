Judge Flips The Script in Game 2 of ALCS

All Rise: Aaron Judge meets his teammates at the opening of the Yankees' dugout after his home run in Game 2 of the ALCS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — It was just a matter of time…

Before Game 2 of the 2024 American League Championship Series between the Guardians and Yankees on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium, with the Yanks up 1-0 in the best of seven series — it seemed as if every Yankee not named Aaron Judge would come up clutch in big spots and execute at the plate.

Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Alex Verdugo. The names go up-and-down the lineup as each has made for at least one October moment (so far).

A Yankee assembly line for the most part, yet, one that did not include their captain in Judge, who entered Tuesday — slashing .133/.364/.200 this postseason with zero home runs, one RBI, two hits total and six strikeouts.

Quite frankly, an offensive showing across five postseason games that is clear as day — not to the billing of the 32-year-old right-handed slugging phenom, a soon-to-be two-time American League MVP (2022 & 2024).

But, despite the October slump, Judge, along with his teammates, and coaches, knew that he was just one swing away from flipping the script.

And that is what Judge captivated on in the Yankees’ Game 2 ALCS 6-3 win over the Guardians — hitting his first home run of the 2024 postseason in the home half of the seventh.

“I was excited it went out,” said Judge of his 14th career postseason HR, the fifth-most in Yankees franchise history.



“You never know on these windy, chilly nights what that ball is going to do when you hit the center here, but the ghosts were pulling out there to Monument Park, that’s for sure.”

Prior to his ground-shaking home run off of Cleveland’s right-handed reliever Hunter Gaddis, a two-run 414 foot blast to right-center field on a 1-1 count, making all of 47,054 in attendance rise, Judge, in his second at-bat of the game, in the bottom of the second, recorded a sacrifice fly to score Anthony Rizzo.

So, all in all, a three RBI night for the captain. The difference maker in Game 2 as the Yankees prevailed by a final score of 6-3, to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Guardians in the ALCS.

“Always a matter of time with Aaron. I thought, again, he had some good swings tonight,” stated Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone of Judge’s Game 2 performance.

“Definitely good to see him put one in the seats and really give us a cushion there.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports