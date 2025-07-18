Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies unveil the official logo of the 2026 All-Star Game

Image Credit: MLB

Citizens Bank Park Scheduled to Host the 96th Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 as America Celebrates 250 Years of Independence

Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies today unveiled the official logo of the 2026 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The 96th Midsummer Classic will be played at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, July 14th for the celebration of the semiquincentennial of American independence and follows suit from 1976, when Veterans Stadium hosted the All-Star Game in the year of the nation’s bicentennial.

The 2026 All-Star Game will mark the fifth time that the City of Philadelphia will host the event, including the first time ever at their current ballpark, which opened its doors in 2004. Previous sites to host the All-Star Game in Philadelphia include Shibe Park, which staged the Midsummer Classic in 1943 (hosted by the Philadelphia Athletics) and 1952, and the aforementioned Veterans Stadium which also hosted the 1996 All-Star Game.

Several Phillies All-Star alumni, city officials and other guests were in attendance during “Philadelphia’s 2026 All-Star Declaration” ceremony at Dilworth Park in Center City earlier this afternoon. Among those who took part in the festivities were Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker; Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson; Phillies All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper; 1976 Phillies All-Stars Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski and Dave Cash; other Phillies All-Star alumni, including Bobby Abreu, Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, John Kruk and Juan Samuel; and World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel. The special unveiling also featured a video featuring Broadway star and Philadelphia native Leslie Odom, Jr., as well as a performance from Philadelphia’s The Roots. The team’s celebration will continue throughout the day, with its Philadelphia’s 2026 All-Star Declaration Bus touring area landmarks, as well as an on-field pregame celebration at Citizens Bank Park prior to the Phillies’ game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

The official logo for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is a powerful tribute to Philadelphia and the milestone 250th birthday of America. At the center of the design is the Liberty Bell, an iconic symbol of the city and the nation, reimagined with energy and movement to reflect the spirit of the Midsummer Classic. The typography takes cues from the bell’s historic inscriptions, blended with design touches inspired by the Phillies’ signature style. Anchored by patriotic themes and layered with modern flair, the mark is a dynamic expression of baseball’s place in American culture — past, present, and future.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled for Philadelphia to be the host city for the 2026 All-Star Game and for America’s pastime to play a role in recognizing a momentous year in our nation’s history,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “Today’s logo unveiling sets the stage for a year-long celebration of our game and our country in the City of Brotherly Love. We are excited to work together with the Phillies and local officials to shine a light on Philadelphia’s rich history, culture and passionate fan base.”

“Philadelphia will be the place to be in 2026, and the Phillies are thrilled to join MLB in hosting the Midsummer Classic,” said Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton. “Baseball fans will have the opportunity to take part in the activities and events that make All-Star Week a special experience. In addition, the 250th birthday celebration of our great nation will give fans and visitors to our city an opportunity to see Philadelphia in a unique light. We have no doubt that they will create wonderful memories.”

“The crown jewel of Major League Baseball is making its return to Philadelphia, and we could not be more excited,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This will be an incredible moment for our city as the 2026 MLB All-Star Week festivities are held during our nation’s semiquincentennial of American independence. Let’s play ball!”

The Midsummer Classic, taking place during America’s semiquincentennial, will headline a series of events at Citizens Bank Park during All-Star Week, which has traditionally included the All-Star Futures Game and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Further details regarding events that have taken place during recent All-Star Weeks, including Capital One All-Star Village, the 2026 Draft, community initiatives and ticketing, will be announced in the coming months.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

