Good Old Pitcher’s Duel In LA Between Brewers and Dodgers

Image Credit: MLB/Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers returned to LA after a disastrous road trip, during which they lost seven straight games before finally winning their last two in San Francisco before the All-Star break. But still found themselves in first place in the competitive NL Western division with a 5.5 game lead over the Padres, 6.0 over the Giants, and 11.0 over the Diamondbacks before Friday’s series opener. Okay, I’ll mention it, and 35.5 games over the Rockies, who are at best a Double-A team…

The Dodgers sent out Tyler Glasnow, 1-0, 3.52 ERA, to face the 56-40, second-place in the NL Central Division, Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers started 24-year-old Quinn Priester, 7-2, 3.55 ERA. Both starters were going through the opposing lineups like butter on a hot ear of corn in July.

Both were working on two-hit shutouts for four innings until Glasnow walked the number six hitter, Isaac Collins, in the fifth inning. He ended up scoring the first run of the game on a RBI double by the Brewers’ number eight hitter, Caleb Durbin, giving them a 1-0 lead. Glasnow pitched well enough to take home a win, but the fact that Priester dominated the Dodgers’ lineup with nasty, sharp breaking cutters was the story of the game. To protect his arm from exploding, he was removed after throwing a massive 77 pitches, but left on the winning side with a line of six innings pitched, three hits, no runs, no walks, and ten strikeouts.

I guess you can say the Brewers have a very good bullpen as the real reason they could afford to remove Priester after 77 pitches.

After the starters left, it became a game of who had the better bullpen, and guess what? Both pens performed very well. I would give a slight edge to the Brewers with 25-year-old Abner Uribe, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who has a 2.28 ERA, 60 Ks, and throws gas—hitting 97-98-100 mph with his fastballs.

His teammate, 6’8″ Trevor Megill, was equally dominating and picked up his twenty-second save. Lost in Friday night’s game was Freddie Freeman’s double number 534 lifetime—tying him with Lou Gehrig at 42nd on the all time list for doubles in a career.

At the end of it all, the Brewers secured game one of this three-game weekend series, 2-0.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports