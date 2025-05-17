Connect with us

Baseball

Major League Baseball & clubs to celebrate service members this “Armed Forces Day” Weekend

Image Credit: Latino Sports

MLB Charities Has Committed More Than $1 Million In Support of Military-Related Charities in 2025

Major League Baseball and its Clubs will demonstrate the league and Clubs appreciation of military service men, women, and their families this weekend in commemoration of Armed Forces Day. Through the MLB Together platform, Baseball will celebrate service members, veterans, and military families in ballparks, through charitable giving and continuing several partnership activations to build greater connection and commitment to the cause.

ON-FIELD:

  • One-of-a-kind, service-inspired caps specially designed by New Era featuring Club logos will be worn by all players, managers, coaches, and other on-field personnel on today, Friday, May 16th, Saturday, May 17th(Armed Forces Day) and Sunday, May 18th.
  • A matching pair of camouflage Stance socks is available for each player.
  • Commemorative base jewels and lineup cards featuring a special Armed Forces Day logo also will be used throughout the weekend.

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION:

ADDITIONAL MILITARY COMMUNITY SUPPORT:

  • Major League Baseball has a long-standing tradition to honor and support service men and women, and the families that sacrifice to serve our country. For the 2025 season, MLB Charities has committed over $1 million in cash and in-kind donations to support military focused charities under the following pillars: Families & Youth, Mental Health, and support of Veterans.

For more information about MLB Together, or Major League Baseball’s Armed Forces Day commemoration, please visit: MLB.com/mlb-together/military-appreciation.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball 

