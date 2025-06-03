Pitbull joins Tim McGraw for star-studded pregame concert at MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, TN

Image Credit: MLB

Global Superstar Pitbull to Light Up the Stage Alongside Tim McGraw in Advance of MLB’s First Game Played at a Motor Sports Track

This summer’s 2025 MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com just got even bigger. Major League Baseball today announced music superstar and Latin sensation Pitbull will join headliner Tim McGraw for a special pregame concert at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2nd, before the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds. For fans attending the first-ever Major League Baseball game at a motor sports track, it’s a chance to catch two of music’s biggest names share the stage before history is made on the diamond.

Known for his high-octane stage presence and chart-topping hits like “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” and “Fireball,” Pitbull brings a mix of international beats and feel-good anthems to what promises to be an unforgettable pregame celebration. In 2024, Pitbull made headlines with “Get Get Get Down,” an iconic collaboration with Tim McGraw that took a classic country hit into an electrifying racing-inspired single. With Tim McGraw and Pitbull joining forces, the MLB Speedway Classic pregame concert is set to deliver an exciting celebration of music and baseball for fans in attendance.

All MLB Speedway Classic ticketholders will have access to the pregame concert, starting approximately one hour before the first pitch of the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee. Fans can enjoy the performance from their seat and on Bristol’s iconic Colossus video board. Fans can secure tickets to the game, upgrades closer to the stage and new, limited ticket options for premium concert viewing now at MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic. FOX plans to feature portions of the special performance during their pregame event coverage.

Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide or Mr. 305, has sold over 100 million records worldwide, scored several No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts and performed for millions across the globe. His genre-blending approach has made him one of the most dynamic and in-demand performers in music today, earning him a GRAMMY Award and countless honors across pop, hip-hop and Latin music. He founded the Mr. 305 record label, Voli 305 Vodka and launched Globalization, a SiriusXM channel featuring global rhythmic hits. He recently made history by partnering with Florida International University (FIU) to rename its football stadium “Pitbull Stadium,” the first athletic venue named after an artist. He is the co-founder of SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts Management), a tuition-free public charter school network that has gained international recognition. Today, SLAM serves over 10,000 students across Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, providing life-changing opportunities to underserved communities.

Pitbull has a notable history of involvement with Major League Baseball events, having performed a special on-field concert at Citi Field before the 2013 MLB All-Star Game and at loanDepot Park before the 2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Most recently, he collaborated with MLB player José Iglesias on the iconic 2024 “OMG” remix, which served as an anthem for the Mets during their Postseason run.

