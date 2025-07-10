Recognizing Our Own All-Star Latino Writers & Broadcasters

Image Credit and Photos Captured in Article: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports and Correspondents of Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Latino Sports hosted a special luncheon yesterday at Marisco Centro Restaurant to honor the contributions of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), an advocacy group born out of a moment of exclusion in 2004, when no Spanish-language questions were permitted during a Yankees press conference introducing their new star, Alex Rodríguez. The incident highlighted the lack of respect for Spanish-speaking media, despite the team’s large Latino fan base and player representation.

From that moment, the LSWBA emerged as a voice for inclusion.

The organization’s efforts gained key support from Yankees’ General Manager Brian Cashman, who played a pivotal role in launching the team’s first Spanish-language press conferences that same year. His support helped institutionalize respect for Spanish-language journalists and created a lasting impact on the way teams engage with Latino media and fans.

Although Mr. Cashman could not attend the event due to scheduling conflicts, he was honored in absentia as an Honorary LSWBA Member. He shared the following message:

“Our Spanish-language press conferences have long served as a vital connection between our players and our Latino fans. We deeply value our relationship with the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association. Together, we continue to build a bridge that links the personalities inside our clubhouse with the millions of passionate Latino fans here in the Bronx and beyond.”

Fostering a strong relationship with Spanish-speaking media professionals remains a core communications principle. We look forward to continuing to grow the game of baseball through your storytelling of today’s most talented and dynamic players.”

Also honored at the luncheon was Ray Negrón, who 52 years ago began his career as one of the first Latino batboys for the Yankees.

Today, he serves as a Special Assistant to the Yankees’ President and continues to be a cultural bridge between the organization and the Latino community.

Community Award Recipients included:

Julio César “Chino” Pérez – A devoted photographer and longtime supporter of the LSWBA.

Francis D. Haines López – A multilingual field reporter who facilitates interviews in English, Spanish, and other languages.

Gabriel Balcácer & Jorge Rodríguez (Not in attendance) – Canal América Producers of high-quality Yankees postgame coverage rivaling that of major networks.

Martín Zapata (Not in attendance)– A veteran journalist who has covered the LatinoMVP Awards for more than two decades.

The event brought together a vibrant mix of Spanish- and English-language sports journalists, broadcasters, and social media influencers—all united in celebrating Latino excellence in sports media.

Special thanks to our community sponsors: BronxCare Health System and Marisco Centro Restaurant for their continued support.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports