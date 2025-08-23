Reds and Diamondbacks Visit Dodger Stadium for Six-Game Homestand

LOS ANGELES, CA — Starting Monday, the Dodgers will welcome the Cincinnati Reds (August 25-27) and Arizona Diamondbacks (August 29-31) for a six-game, seven-day homestand. Tickets remain available for all games at Dodgers.com/Tickets.
The Dodgers open the action-packed homestand with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. Monday’s 7:10 start will welcome Mookie Betts World Series Ring night presented by Toyo Tires, adorning the star shortstop’s name and number. V, of 21st century pop icons BTS, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Tuesday’s game lands on Salvadoran Heritage Night, where fans who purchase a special ticket pack will receive a unique jersey honoring El Salvador and its large Los Angeles community.
To celebrate, there will also be special concessions around the stadium including pan con pollo (Right Field Plaza Hornitos Cantina and Reserve 31: Fan Fare), pupusas (Right Field Plaza Hornitos Grill, Loge Section 106 La Taqueria, Reserve Section 17 LA Taqueria) and yuca fries con chicharrón (Field Section 23: Elysian Park Grill and Field Section 17: LA Taqueria). Guests will also be greeted with a special appearance by Ultraman on Tuesday night with a Centerfield Plaza pregame photo opportunity. The series will close out on Wednesday with a 5:40 p.m. start and the second Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead of the season, presented by Tokyo Electron, celebrating the 54 home runs he hit last season. Son Heung-Min, also known as Sonny, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as Los Angeles Football Club’s newest signing from Tottenham Hotspur F.C. where he was the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22.
After an off day on Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks make their final trip to Chavez Ravine this season. The 7:10 p.m. start will be on Native American Heritage Night presented by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a hat, also presented by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. Following the conclusion of the game, the Dodgers will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 1965 World Series where they defeated the Minnesota Twins four games to three with a drone show. Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. start will bring Union Night back to Dodger Stadium, and fans who buy the ticket pack will take home a Union Night t-shirt. Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. finale is Kiké Hernández bobblehead day, presented by the L.A. County Department of Mental Health.
Prior to the game, the final Viva Los Dodgers of the season, presented by Budweiser and Spectrum, will take place in the Centerfield Plaza with musical performances, games, prizes, player interviews and more. After the game, fans can stay for Kids Run the Bases presented by General Mills.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will continue its stadium fundraising opportunities to help fans give back while celebrating their team. Fans can support LADF by purchasing a 50/50 raffle ticket from sellers in pink aprons, shopping exclusive merchandise and memorabilia at the LADF Homebase Store, bidding on autographed items at Dodgers.com/Auctions, or purchasing personalized ribbon board messages at Dodgers.com/RibbonBoards. In Centerfield Plaza, fans can create their own custom collectible Dodgers baseball trading card – available only at Dodger Stadium.
Only one giveaway item, per person, per valid ticket upon entering the stadium. A full list of promotions and a schedule for games next week are below:
Monday, August 25, 7:10 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Promotion: Mookie Betts World Series Ring presented by Toyo Tires
- Anthem: Jen Hirsh
- Ceremonial First Pitch: V of BTS
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: V of BTS
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Iesha Irene
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Charles Kilgore
- Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Eric Gonzalez – Los Angeles Fire Department
Tuesday, August 26, 7:10 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Ticket Pack: Salvadoran Heritage Night
- Anthem: Louie Mendez
- Ceremonial First Pitch: SALEF (Salvadoran American Leadership and Education Fund)
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Efren Ramirez
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Sloepoke, Ballet Folklorico Raices de Mi Tierra, ASOSAL
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Roger Escobar
Wednesday, August 27, 5:40 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Promotion: Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Home Run bobblehead presented by Tokyo Electron
- Anthem: Jules Aurora
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Son Heung-Min (Sonny)
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Son Heung-Min (Sonny)
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Gusto Funk
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Army Corporal Earl Roth
Friday, August 29, 7:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Promotion: Native American Heritage Night Hat presented by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation
- Anthem: Erin Ross
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Frito Lay
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Vinnie Mack, Bird Dancers, San Manuel Tribal Member Youth Color Guard
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jerry Rodelo
- Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Captain Jodi Slicker – Pasadena Fire Department
- Postgame: 1965 World Series 60th Anniversary drone show
Saturday, August 30, 6:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ticket Pack: Union Night
- Anthem: John Maurer
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Dave Gillotte – Labor 411
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Santana
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Army Staff Sergeant Jorge Huizar
Sunday, August 31, 1:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Promotion: Kiké Hernández bobblehead presented by L.A. County Department of Mental Health
- Anthem: Gustavo Hernández
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Hernández Family
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Hernández Family
- Centerfield Plaza: Viva Los Dodgers presented by Budweiser and Spectrum, DJ Rawn
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: US Army Staff Sergeant Bryan Moreno
- Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by General Mills
Press Release Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers
