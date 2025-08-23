Reds and Diamondbacks Visit Dodger Stadium for Six-Game Homestand

The Dodgers open the action-packed homestand with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. Monday’s 7:10 start will welcome Mookie Betts World Series Ring night presented by Toyo Tires, adorning the star shortstop’s name and number. V, of 21st century pop icons BTS, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Tuesday’s game lands on Salvadoran Heritage Night, where fans who purchase a special ticket pack will receive a unique jersey honoring El Salvador and its large Los Angeles community.

To celebrate, there will also be special concessions around the stadium including pan con pollo (Right Field Plaza Hornitos Cantina and Reserve 31: Fan Fare), pupusas (Right Field Plaza Hornitos Grill, Loge Section 106 La Taqueria, Reserve Section 17 LA Taqueria) and yuca fries con chicharrón (Field Section 23: Elysian Park Grill and Field Section 17: LA Taqueria). Guests will also be greeted with a special appearance by Ultraman on Tuesday night with a Centerfield Plaza pregame photo opportunity. The series will close out on Wednesday with a 5:40 p.m. start and the second Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead of the season, presented by Tokyo Electron, celebrating the 54 home runs he hit last season. Son Heung-Min, also known as Sonny, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as Los Angeles Football Club’s newest signing from Tottenham Hotspur F.C. where he was the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22.