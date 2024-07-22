Serrano Continues Quest; RIP Sandoval

Amanda Serrano defeated Stevie Morgan on Saturday night, July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida, to continue her reign in female boxing - Image Credit: Esther Lin/MVP

NEW YORK — It was more than Jake Paul Saturday evening in Tampa, Fl., and his claim to become the best fighter in the world. He prevailed again versus Mike Perry, a bare knuckles fighter and is showing progress with a nice right and movement.

Again, though it was Amanda Serrano and her quest to remain the best female fighter in all divisions, co-main event prior to Paul’s win. Serrano, the San Juan, Puerto Rico and Brooklyn fighter, continued her quest after deciding to vacate her unified portions (IBF) of the featherweight titles. The Most Valuable Promotions card and seen on DAZN PPV/PPV.com sold out (18.000), and Serrano under their fight banner has attributed Paul to her success and rise of female boxing.

Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) was in total control and disposed of Stevie Morgan (14-2, 13 KOs) in two rounds, a fight scheduled for ten of two minutes. After continuing the barrage of punches the fight was stopped and Serrano has made it known she is looking forward to her rematch against Katie Taylor for the titles.

Taylor in April 2022, defeated Serrano by split decision and retained her undisputed lightweight titles, then the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden, Matchroom protected and sold out that became historic. Many tabbed that as fight of the year.

Serrano is the only female and Puerto Rican to win world titles in more than four weight classes. A rematch with Taylor is set for November 15th on an MVP Promotions card streamed on Netflix, the co-main event of Paul versus Mike Tyson that was pushed back.

“After the first couple of punches, I was like, ‘Okay, I got it,” Serrano said. “I’m gonna narrow down and I’m gonna hit hard.’ And then all my punches were hard, and I knew I was gonna win. The referee said, ‘Show me something Stevie’. I just ran out. ‘I said it’s over.'”

“I’ve said it from the very beginning, this was the easiest and best decision I ever made. Jake, Nakisa changed my life, my family’s life, my team’s life, 100%. Now I sit here in front of you, a multi-millionaire. People see women’s boxing, women can fight, women can sell, we can perform, and put on a great show. And thanks to these men over here [Jake and Nakisa] and my trainer Jordan Maldonado”

“I think this is the dream team. And I’m super happy and proud to be here.”

Serrano said she will continue to represent Puerto Rico and all women. She is focused on the rematch with Taylor.

“I mean, I believe I am. I represent all of Puerto Rico because that’s my pride,” she said. “I represent all women. And that’s what I want to do. I know Katie Taylor is obviously not Stevie Morgan. But… it’s going to be a good, good fight.”

RIP To Sandoval

The boxing world today mourns the passing of Richie Sandoval, the former WBA bantamweight champion at the age of 63. In the past few years, he was employed with Top Rank Boxing as part of their management team in Las Vegas, his original promotion company that signed him.

“Boxing and the Top Rank family lost one of our won last night with the passing of former WBA bantamweight champ Richie Sandoval,” said Top Rank in a statement.

Those who knew Sandoval were always in his corner after forcing himself into retirement from an almost fatal knockout loss to Jose “Gaby” Canizales. Then he was dropped more than once and weak after dropping 12 pounds to make the weight limit.

He collapsed and was unconscious and reportedly stopped breathing the night of March 10, 1986 and required brain surgery.

The 1979 Pan American Games competitor and U.S. Olympian, who fought an orthodox style, became an advocate for the sport and continued his role helping fighters at Top Rank, though over the years, painkillers became common that forced him to cut back his activities.

I recall meeting and chatting with Sandoval many times. His conversations and love for the sport included a call for boxing to unite and reform. He was an advocate for fighters and could always be seen at ringside, though a call to the Hall of Fame still awaits.

RIP champ. Condolences to the Sandoval family and those at Top Rank Boxing.

