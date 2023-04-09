Tomaron por asalto a las Grandes Ligas -Tomaron por asalto a las Grandes Ligas

They took the major leagues by storm

“A good diplomat is someone who can talk to you about interesting topics for hours, without telling you anything”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). In which Dominican city was Fernando Tatis born, how old is he, what is his major league batting average, how many home runs has he hit, has he had many RBIs, what about stolen bases?

Hardly anyone can answer more than two or three of those questions correctly. But we all know that Fernando has doped and that he likes to ride motorcycles without knowing how to handle them, a combination that has kept him out of the majors for more than one season, until next Thursday the 20th.

Now, journalism has not changed, but the behavior of the big leaguers has. Logically, after reviewing the peripepsies of some of these young men, we ran out of space to report on the home runs carried by Shoei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, or the games won by Justin Verlánder and Gerrit Cole.

A few years ago, if you asked any fledgling journalist, they knew that Phil Rizzuto was born in Brooklyn, hit .273, hit 38 home runs and stole 149 bases in 207 attempts.

As soon as Tatis came to this world in San Pedro de Macorís, he is 24 years old, quite a man, he should have already learned to distinguish between what he should do and what he should avoid; he hits in three seasons, for 292, 81 home runs, 195 RBIs, 52 steals in 65 outings.

Yes, the baseball spectacle has become a mess of monumental size, which we can describe as a dangerous mess.

When in 1935, Babe Ruth hit home run 714 from him, he trotted over all four bases with his head down, watching the ground he stepped on, out of respect for the pitcher, Guy Bush.

Now, if someone thinks of hitting, not a 763, to beat Barry Bonds, but another 718, to equal the Babe, they will surely run all four bases aboard a vulgar and filthy twerking, bumping their elbows (“ I hit him with my elbow!”), during which he only needs to draw the sword of the case and urinate on the opposing dugout.

Is this a better show than the scene from Babe Ruth in 1918?

Nooo!!

The indecent, the tacky, the insulting, must be absent from all human activity.

And not all, but a good percentage of the big leaguers these days have taken baseball by storm, in the face of the indolence of Rob Manfred and the team owners.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Tomaron por asalto a las Grandes Ligas

“Un buen diplomático es quien puede hablarte sobre interesantes temas durante horas, sin decirte nada”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ¿En cuál ciudad de Dominicana nació Fernando Tatis, cuál es su edad, cuál su promedio al bate en Grandes Ligas, cuántos jonrones ha sacado, lleva muchas carreras impulsadas, qué tal las bases robadas?

Difícilmente hay quien pueda responder correctamente a más de dos o tres de esas preguntas.

Pero todos sabemos que Fernando se ha dopado y que le gusta montar en motos sin saber cómo manejarlas, combinación que le ha mantenido fuera de las mayores durante más de una temporada, hasta el próximo jueves 20.

Ahora, no ha cambiado el periodismo, pero sí el comportamiento de los bigleaguers. Lógicamente, después de reseñar las peripepsias de algunos de esos mozos, nos quedamos sin espacio para informar acerca los jonrones que llevan Shoei Ohtani, Aaron Judge y Mike Trout, o los juegos ganados por Justin Verlánder y Gerrit Cole.

Hace unos años, si le preguntaban a cualquier periodista novato, sabía que Phil Rizzuto nació en Brooklyn, que bateaba para 273, que sacó 38 jonrones y que robó 149 bases en 207 intentos.

En cuanto Tatis, vino a este mundo en San Pedro de Macorís, está en sus 24 años de edad, todo un hombre, ya debería haber aprendido a distinguir entre lo que debe hacer y lo que debe evitar; batea en tres temporadas, para 292, 81 jonrones, 195 impulsadas, 52 robos en 65 salidas.

Sí, el espectáculo beisbolero se ha convertido en un desorden de tamaño monumental, que podemos calificar de peligroso relajo.

Cuando en 1935, Babe Ruth sacó su jonrón 714, trotó sobre las cuatro bases con la cabeza baja, viendo el terreno sobre el cual pisaba, como respeto para el lanzador, Guy Bush.

Ahora, si a alguien se le ocurre disparar, no un 763, para superar a Barry Bonds, sino otro 718, para igualar al Babe, seguramente correrá las cuatro bases a bordo de un vulgar y cochino perreo, dándose golpes en el codo (“¡Le dí con el codo!”), durante el cual sólo falta que desenvaine la espada del caso y orine el dugout contrario.

¿Es ésto mejor espectáculo que la escena de Babe Ruth en 1918?

¡¡Nooo!!

Lo indecente, lo chabacano, lo insultante, debe estar ausente de toda actividad humana.

Y no todos, pero sí un buen porcentaje de los bigleaguers de estos días han tomado por asalto el beisbol, ante la indolencia de Rob Manfred y los propietarios de equipos.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5