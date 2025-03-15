Laugh Carefully Because It’s Dangerous – Ríete con Cuidado Porque es Peligroso

I suggest that if you play baseball, you don’t go around laughing during games. It could be fatal… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – Between life and death, sometimes all there is is a laugh.

Unfortunately, many have the bad habit of laughing at the jokes I publish, which are so bad.

Now, as for me, since I like those jokes so much, I just bought life insurance.

And this is signed by Diógenes Pygmalion:

You can die from laughter. The scientific name for this death is Fatal Hilarity. Yes, it is possible to die from convulsive laughter or a hearty belly laugh, from which the victim suffers a heart attack.

There are recorded medical cases in which people took the step into The Beyond with a spectacular laugh, caught in the grip of the best joke, or the funniest situation of their lives.

-o-o-o-

“Now, as for innocence, it’s what disappears the fastest, a mile a minute.”… Joseph McKadew.

“Years ago, children saw storks flying, with loads in their beaks; now what they see is mommy getting fat for nine months.”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-o-o-o-

How do I keep potatoes from sticking in the oven?

Simple: Explain to them that violence only breeds more violence.

-o-o-o-

The boyfriend says to his future father-in-law:

“I’ve come to ask for your daughter’s hand in marriage.”

“Oh, yes! And are you in a position to support a family?”

“Yes, sir. I have a good job. Yes, I can.”

“Are you sure? Look, there are nine of us in this family.”

-o-o-o-

“Nothing is more secret than a nun’s groin”… Luis Piedraíta, TVE.

“Please, sir, is this the way to go?”… Ernesto Sevilla, TVE.

“Friendship between idiots is very funny”… Ernesto Sevilla, TVE.

-o-o-o-

The Bull’s Lesson

A woman and her husband visited a farm and, while walking, saw a bull mounting a cow. Intrigued, the woman asked the farm manager:

“How many times does that bull have sex each day?”

The manager replied:

“Six or more times a day, ma’am.”

The woman looked at her husband with a triumphant smile and said:

“You see!”

The husband, without losing his cool, asked the manager:

“Do you mean six times a day with the same cow?”

The manager smiled and clarified:

“No, no… with different cows each time.”

The husband turned to his wife with a mischievous smile and said:

“You see!”

-o-o-o-

Thank life for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Ríete con Cuidado Porque es Peligroso

Te sugiero que, si juegas beisbol, no andes ríendote por ahí durante los juegos. Podría ser mortal… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – Entre la vida y la muerte, a veces lo que hay es una carcajada.

Lamentablemente, muchos tienen la mala costumbre de reírse de los chistes que publico, que son tan malos

Ahora, en cuanto a mí, como me gustan tanto esos chistes, acabo de comprar un seguro de vida.

Y esto lo firma, Diógenes Pigmalion:

Puedes morir de la risa. El nombre científico de esta muerte es Hilaridad Fatal. Sí, es posible fallecer por una risa convulsiva o una sonora carcajada, por la cual la víctima sufre un infarto.

Existen casos médicos registrados, en los cuales las personas dieron el paso al Más Allá con una espectacular carcajada, presas del mejor de los chistes, o de la situación más cómica de su vida.

-o-o-o-

“Ahora, en cuanto a la inocencia, es lo que desaparece más rápidamente, a mil por hora”… Joseph McKadew.

“Hace años, los niños veían a las cigüeñas volando, con cargas en el pico, ahora lo que ven es a mamá engordando durante nueve meses”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-o-o-o-

¿Cómo hago para que las papas no se peguen en el horno?

Sencillo: Explícales que la violencia solo genera más violencia.

-o-o-o-

El novio le dice su futuro suegro:

“Vengo a pedirle la mano de su hija”

“¡Ah, sí!… ¿Y usted está en condiciones de mantener a una familia?”

“Sí señor. Tengo un buen trabajo. Sí puedo”.

“¿Está seguro?… Mire que en esta familia somos nueve”.

-o-o-o-

“Nada es más secreto que la ingle de una monja”… Luis Piedraíta, TVE.

“Por favor, señor, ¿por aquí se va para allá?”… Ernesto Sevilla, TVE.

“La amistad entre idiotas es muy divertida”… Ernesto Sevilla, TVE.

-o-o-o-

La Lección Del Toro

Una mujer y su esposo visitan una granja y, mientras paseaban, vieron a un toro montando a una vaca. Intrigada, la mujer le preguntó al gerente de la granja:

—¿Cuántas veces tiene sexo ese toro cada día?

El gerente respondió:

—Seis o más veces diarias, señora.

La mujer miró a su marido con una sonrisa triunfal y le dijo:

—¡¡Ya ves!!

El marido, sin perder la calma, preguntó al gerente:

—¿Se refiere a seis veces al día con la misma vaca?

El gerente sonrió y aclaró:

—No, no… con diferentes vacas cada vez.

El marido se giró hacia su esposa con una sonrisa pícara y le dijo:

—¡¡Ya ves!!

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5