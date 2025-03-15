Interview with Andrés Muñoz – Candidate for AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer of the Year

Andrés Muñoz was proud to learn that he was on the ballot of the prestigious LatinoMVP awards - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — This week, I had the opportunity to interview Andrés Muñoz in the Seattle Mariners locker room which we had to leave to conduct the interview outside due to the raucous that was being heard inside with loud music and where Julio Rodríguez, a two time LatinoMVP awardee, one for LatinoMVP Rookie and the other for LatinoMVP was playing pool and was as agile and vocal playing pool as he is playing the outfield.

Julio and I share the same name and as such in Spanish we are known as “Tocayos.” My Tocayo noticed me and called my name out loud as I was trying to interview Andrés. Players sometimes like to poke fun when another player is being interviewed, and I happen to be in the middle of this one.

I mention this to give our readers another view of what players do outside of the field when they are just young adults enjoying down time from a professional stressful career, baseball.

Also, I appreciate that these young players have the confidence in a senior like me to allow me into their downtime. Andrés was enjoying the raucous and ushered me outside where we were able to get a bit more serious and conduct our short interview.

LS – Andres, I’ve explained the history of the LatinoMVP awards and why I flew here from New York to interview you and the other players who are on the 35th annual ballot. So now that you know about the awards what are your thoughts on the history and the awards?

AM – The truth is that the way it has been organized is a good way to recognize the Latino players that many times have been overlooked. The truth is that it is something beautiful to receive something like this. And a message to others to consider us a bit more.

LS – What do you think about having an award exclusively for Latino baseball players.

AM – Well, very good. Just as there are awards for many other groups for other things I believe that it is good and beautiful that there is an award for Latino baseball players. The truth is that it is important that it’s known that we are Latinos, that it’s an award for Latinos, the truth is that it is so beautiful to be able to say that.

LS – If you win this award, it will be given to you in September during Hispanic Heritage Month in your home stadium in front of your family and fans. What do you think about that?

AM – It would be a beautiful thing, I would feel very proud. The fact that this award started with very little and to where it is today being the most prestigious award for Latino baseball players it would be an honor to receive an award like this.

LS – Thank you and again congratulations. We have a small gift for you, a special commemorative t-shirt made only for the players on the ballot. You should also know that these awards are sometimes referred to as the Latin Grammy of baseball. So just like those who are nominated for a Grammy can always say they were nominated, you too can say that you were a nominee for the Latin Grammy of Baseball. Andres and I laughed as he appreciated the shirt he received and posed for a picture.

