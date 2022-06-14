A game that needed only 58 pitches – Un juego que necesitó sólo 58 lanzamientos

“A continent in which they believe that reggaeton is music, is a conglomerate with dirty culture and on the ground”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Buster Foxx, from Brooklyn, asks…: “How was the tragedy that occurred with Steve Sax’s son?”.

Amigo Bus…: The Captain, John J. Sax, 33, Steve’s son, was a Marine aviation pilot. And with four other airmen they were training in a desert, 150 miles from San Diego, aboard one of those war helicopters that turn into planes, an Osprey. The plane crashed and everyone died. They have been denouncing these machines as very dangerous for years. Steve Sax, as a second baseman, was part of the Dodgers that won two World Series between 1981 and 1994.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks…: “What has been the fewest number of pitches in a nine-inning game in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Lucho…: 58, on August 10, 1944, by Red Barrett, of the Braves, then from Boston, against the Reds. He had two hits, he didn’t give anyone a strikeout, he didn’t walk, the game lasted 1:15 hours and he won 2-0.

Clemente Pertinone of Orlando asks…: “Do you think the White Sox will dump Tony LaRusa?”

Friend Clem…: That’s why they hire managers. Tony is a lawyer, but in this case he will not have how to defend himself.

Martín Hernández P. from Santiago Rodríguez, Dominican, asks…: “Do team owners pay these exaggerated salaries because they earn more than such billions?”

Friend Tino…: In some cases, yes. In others, team owners blame their losses on public relations.

Ramón del C. Véliz, from Churuguara, asks…: “The “Nat King” thing when he writes the name of Gerrit Cole, is it your invention? And if so, why?

Amigo Moncho…: Nat King Cole, or Nathan Adam Coles, was a great man, a fine friend. When he won El Guicaipuro de Oro, he agreed to travel to Caracas to receive it. He loved the city and the Caracas Hilton. He was a comfortable guest to serve and satisfy. Later, he invited me to his house in Santa Monica, California, and showered me with attention among groups of his kind friends. He spoke wonders of Venezuela. I was very saddened when in 1995, at just 45 years old, he died of lung cancer.

“Un Continente en el cual crean que el reggaetón es música, es un conglomerado con la cultura sucia y por los suelos”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Buster Foxx, de Brooklyn, pregunta…: “¿Cómo fue lo de la tragedia ocurrida con el hijo de Steve Sax?”.

Amigo Bus…: El Capitán, John J. Sax, de 33 años, hijo de Steve, era piloto de aviación de los Marines. Y con otros cuatro aviadores entrenaban en un desierto, a 150 millas de San Diego, a bordo de uno de esos helicópteros de guerra que se convierten en aviones, un Osprey. El aparato se estrelló y todos murieron. Hace años que denuncian a esas máquinas como muy peligrosas. Steve Sax, como segunda base, fue parte de los Dodgers ganadores de dos Serie Mundiales entre 1981 y 1994.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido la cantidad menor de lanzamientos de un juego de nueve innings en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Lucho…: 58, el 10 de agosto de 1944, por Red Barrett, de los Bravos, entonces de Boston, frente a los Rojos. Le conectaron dos hits, no dejó a nadie strikeout, no concedió base por bolas, el juego duró 1:15 horas y lo ganó 2-0.

Clemente Pertinone, de Orlando pregunta…: “¿Cree que los Medias Blancas boten a Tony LaRusa?”.

Amigo Clem…: Para eso es que contratan a los mánagers. Tony es abogado, pero en este caso no tendrá cómo defenderse.

Martín Hernández P. de Santiago Rodríguez, Dominicana, pregunta…: “¿Los propietarios de equipos pagan esos salarios exagerados porque ellos ganan más que tales multimillones?”.

Amigo Tino…: En algunos casos sí. En otros, los dueños de equipos cargan sus pérdidas a relaciones públicas.

Ramón del C. Véliz, de Churuguara, pregunta…: “Lo de “Nat King” cuando escribe el nombre de Gerrit Cole, ¿es un invento de Ud?. Y si así lo fuera ¿Por qué?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Nat King Cole, o Nathan Adam Coles, fue un gran señor, fino amigo. Cuando ganó El Guicaipuro de Oro, aceptó viajar a Caracas para recibirlo. Le encantaba la ciudad y el Caracas Hilton. Fue un huésped cómodo de atender y de satisfacer. Posteriormente, me invitó a su casa, en Santa Mónica, California, y me colmó de atenciones entre grupos de sus amables amigos. Hablaba maravillas de Venezuela. Me sentí muy adolorido cuando en 1995, apenas a los 45 años, murió de cáncer pulmonar.

