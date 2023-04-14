Ball to the head and an umpire to the hospital – Pelotazo en la cabeza y un umpire al hospital

“My neighbor’s life is an open book, but no one dares to read it”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Thousands of baseball fans, questioned by “BetOnline” in the stadiums, expressed their opinion about the new Rules of Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX… ** Some responses: “Those Rules are all enough to bury them”… “I hate those Rules”… “No wonder we are fewer baseball fans every day”… ** My friend, Jimmy Shapiro, from “BetOnline”, tells me that Cubs supporters have been the most frenzied . 12.96% of them prefer the other baseball, followed by those of the Indians 11.34% and Twins 10.76. The least determined, Tigers 2.36%, Dodgers 2.18% and White Sox 2.03%…

** The good news is that Adam Duval (Red Sox) will not require surgery to repair his fractured left wrist. But he will be sidelined for about 10 weeks. Duval was injured in the same hand late in the 2022 season…

-o-o-o-

The lady of the house answers the phone and hears:

“I’m the piano tuner.”

“Excuse me sir, but I haven’t called any piano tuner.”

“I know, ma’am, but the neighbors did call”-

-o-o-

** Umpire with 30 seasons of experience, Larry Vanover, was hit in the head with a freak ball by a ball, leaving him unconscious and in an ambulance to the hospital. As head of the foursome, Vanover was the second base umpire in Cleveland as the Yankees faced the Guardians. The ball from a throw from the outfield, in an attempt to put out at home, hit his head and he fell on the grass…

** Most Major League teams sell beer only until the seventh inning. But now they’re about to take that to the eighth, if indeed, lower the game time…

** Nearly 500-foot home run, well, 482, which blew the ball to the top of the Wrigley Field bleachers, for center. Jarred Kelenic, from the Mariners, took it out against Cubs reliever Julián Weather…

** The Marlins hope they can build the lineup around Luis Arráez, a 26-year-old native of San Felipe and one of the best hitters in both leagues , who came to the Miami organization last January from the Twins in exchange for two of the minors. Luis has batted 320 in the Major Leagues in 1,452 at-bats… You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!…

-o-o-

“That friend is so annoying that he makes me sleepy… but, since he talks so loud, I can’t fall asleep”… Pacomio.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION. The archive of these columns is in Google. Enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Pelotazo en la cabeza y un umpire al hospital

“La vida de mi vecina es un libro abierto, pero nadie se atreve a leerlo”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) **Millares de seguidores del beisbol, interrogados por “BetOnline” en los estadios, opinaron acerca las nuevas Reglas de Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX… **Algunas respuestas: “Esas Reglas son todas como para enterrarlas”… “Odio esas Reglas”… “Con razón cada día somos menos los fanáticos del beisbol”… ** Me cuenta mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”, que los partidarios de los Cachorros han sido los más frenéticos. Un 12.96% de ellos prefieren el otro beisbol, seguidos por los de los Indios 11.34% y Twins 10.76. Los menos decididos, Tigres 2.36%, Dodgers 2.18% y Medias Blancas 2.03%…

** La buena nueva es que Adam Duval (Medias Rojas), no necesitará intervención quirúrgica para reparar la fractura de la muñeca izquierda. Pero estará fuera de juego durante unas 10 semanas. Duval estuvo lesionado de la misma mano a fines de la temporada 2022…

-o-o-o-

La señora de la casa atiende al teléfono y oye:

“Soy el afinador de pianos”.

“Perdone señor, pero no he llamado a ningún afinador de pianos”.

“Ya lo sé, señora, pero los vecinos sí llamaron”-

-o-o-

** El umpire con 30 temporadas de experiencia, Larry Vanover, recibió un extraño pelotazo en la cabeza, que lo dejó inconsciente y en una ambulancia al hospital. Como jefe de la cuarteta, Vanover, era el umpire de segunda base en Yankee Stadium, con los Indios de visita. La pelota de un tiro desde el outfield, en intento de out en home, le golpeó la cabeza y él cayó sobre la grama… ** La mayoría de los equipos de Grandes Ligas, venden cerveza solo hasta el séptimo inning. Pero ahora están por llevar eso hasta el octavo, si es que en realidad, bajan el tiempo de los juegos… ** Jonrón de casi 500 pies, bueno, 482, cuya pelota voló hasta lo más alto de los bleacher del Wrigley Field, por el centro. Lo sacó Jarred Kelenic, de los Marineros, frente al relevista de los Cachorros, Julián Weather… ** Los Marlins esperan poder armar la alineación alrededor de Luis Arráez, nativo de San Felipe, de 26 años y uno de los mejores chocadores de ambas Ligas, quien llegó a la organización de Miami en enero pasado, procedente de los Twins, a cambio de dos de las menores. Luis ha bateado en Grandes Ligas para 320 en mil 452 turnos… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

-o-o-

“Ese amigo es tan fastidioso que me da sueño… pero, como habla tan fuerte, no puedo dormirme”… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN. El archivo de estas columnas está en Google. Entra por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com