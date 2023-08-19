Beto Villa Opines About Omar Vizquel’s Case – Beto Villa Opina En Caso Omar Vizquel

“If you talk about what you don’t know, you will ridicule yourself”… Rómulo Gallegos.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – NO one has taught Beto Villa anything of his abundant knowledge about the Major Leagues. In his beloved New York City, he has spent most of his professional life, getting to learn on the field, as well as in the clubhouses, dugouts and press boxes.

Therefore, it is fair to recognize his opinion on any baseball issue. With much pleasure, here is his current take on a topic that has been alive for more than 20 years: The case of Omar Vizquel.

My dear Juan Vené: First of all greetings and my sincere wishes that you are doing very well along with your charming wife Barbarita, the most beautiful of Caripito.

I am writing to congratulate you because of the clear, concise and correct manner in which you responded to Franklin Virgüez. Quite wise, as always.

Precisely, based on your answers, I am going to offer more supporting data, which I’m sure you surely know, but just in case.

If everyone knew, and could managed to understand the method Rawlings used to assign select the Gold Gloves winners until 2012, plus the method that has been applied since 2013, they would realized that this is a very subjective award and that Omar Vizquel did not deserve to win it 11 times. He was even awarded a Gold Glove in a season in which he only played in 69 games.

The same goes with Roberto Alomar, who did not deserve the 10 gold gloves he was awarded.

If people would’ve read the ESPN article about Mike Trout, Miguel Cabrera and WAR, then they would understand that just because Cabrera won the Triple Crown, he must deserved the MVP title over Trout.

They should be able to understand modern baseball statistics as something that is advancing the sport. Baseball is a science.

Let’s take the case of Aaron Judge, who in 2017 surpassed José Altuve in many stats, including WAR, but Altuve bested him in WPA 3.6 vs. 2.0. That made all the difference in winning the MVP trophy.

Fernando Berra, an expert in modern statistics, who sends you his regards, contributed to this note…

Hugs, Beto Villa.

Thanks for clarifying the issue, dear friend Beto. Also thanks to my admired Fernando. I hope everything here is useful to the readers.

And I must confess, that I never imagined that this whole thing about Vizquel would be as it has been. It all started on the program El Show del Fanático, with Ramón Corro, 21 years ago, in 2002. He asked me if I would vote for Vizquel and without much though, I innocently answered no. That was all, and the episode spawned the itchy asses.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Beto Villa Opina En Caso Omar Vizquel

“Si opinas de lo que no sabes, caerás en tremendo ridículo”… Rómulo Gallegos.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A Beto Villa nadie le ha contado nada de tanto que sabe de las Grandes Ligas. En su amado Nueva York, ha pasado la mayor parte de la vida profesional, conociéndolas en pleno terreno de juego, igual que en los clubhouses, los dugouts y en los palcos de prensa.

Por eso, es justo reconocer su opinión acerca de cualquier tema sobre beisbol. Con gusto, publico su moderna nota, acerca de un tema que lleva vivo más de 20 años: El caso de Omar Vizquel.

Mi estimado Juan Vené: Ante todo saludos y buenos deseos porque estés bien a lado de tu encantadora esposa, Barbarita, lo más bello de Caripito.

Te escribo para felicitarte por la forma tan clara, concisa y correcta que le respondiste a Franklin Virgüez. Muy a tino, como siempre.

Justamente, basado en tus respuestas, te voy a dar más datos de apoyo, que seguro los sabes, pero por si acaso.

Si todos supieran, si lograran entender el método que usó la Rawlings para asignar los Guantes de Oro hasta 2012, más el que ha aplicado partir de 2013, se darían cuenta de que ese es un premio subjetivo y que Omar Vizquel no mereció ganarlo 11 veces. Una vez le dieron un Guante de Oro en una temporada en la cual sólo participó en 69 juegos.

Tampoco Roberto Alomar mereció los 10 que le regalaron.

Si la gente leyera el artículo de ESPN, acerca de Mike Trout, Miguel Cabrera y el WAR, comprenderían que Cabrera, por el sólo hecho de ganar la Triple Corona, no mereció el título de Más Valioso por encima de Trout.

Deberían entender las estadísticas modernas del beisbol como algo que va en avance en el deporte. El beisbol es ciencia.

Vamos al caso de Aaron Judge, quien en 2017 superó a José Altuve en muchas estadísticas, incluyendo el WAR, pero Altuve los superó en WPA 3.6 contra 2.0. Eso marcó la diferencia para que ganara el trofeo de MVP.

Para esta nota contribuyó Fernando Berra, experto en estadísticas modernas, quien te envía muchos saludos…

Abrazos, Beto Villa.

Gracias por aclarar el tema, amigo Beto. Igualmente gracias para el admirado Fernando. Espero todo sea de utilidad para los lectores.

Y confieso, jamás imaginé que esto iba a ser como ha sido. Todo comenzó en el programa El Show del Fanático, de Ramón Corro, hace 21 años, en 2002. Me preguntó si yo votaría por Vizquel y respondí ingenuamente que no. Fue todo, y nacieron culopicosos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

