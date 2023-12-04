Carroll’s Column: Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2023?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — From playing in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game this past August in Canton, Ohio, to being amongst the betting favorites in the AFC East division, the New York Jets were a trending topic across the sports world each and every week. But, all of the hype and built-in momentum changed during the first quarter of their first regular season game with a significant injury occurring to their Super Bowl winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Last Thursday the New York Jets announced they have activated the 21-day window to allow quarterback Aaron Rodgers to practice with the team to see if he can return to NFL action before the end of the season. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the 2023 season and underwent surgery.

Rodgers has made clear being the first NFL player to return in the same season after incurring this injury is a major motivator. While he has never tried to hide his huge ego, Rodgers, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday, did show a pragmatic side by saying he would only play in a game if the Jets were still in the playoff hunt. Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons made a return less likely, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not rule anything out.

Even if the Jets were to miraculously win their next four games, trouble would lie ahead. The final opponent on the Jets’ schedule this season will be the New England Patriots. That game will likely be Bill Belichick’s last as the Patriots’ head coach. As Jets fans well know, Belichick takes joy in crushing their beloved team. Barack Obama was in the White House the last time the Jets beat the Patriots. It is a certainty Belichick would have Patriots’ linebackers and defensive ends blitz at every opportunity if Rodgers were the Jets QB.

The Jets have missed the NFL playoffs for the last twelve years. Barring a miracle, that streak will continue. This means the Jets will never have played in a postseason game during the lifetimes of most people having a bar mitzvah in 2024. To say this is embarrassing to an NFL franchise is a gross understatement, especially for one playing in the nation’s largest market.

This futility streak must be concerning to Jets management for business reasons. Their season ticket sales are weaker compared with other NFL franchises. Prolonged losing obviously hurts attendance. Rodgers’ injury immediately snuffed out a promising season for Gang Green. You cannot blame Jets fans if they feel they are Charlie Brown, and they have had enough of the football (full pun intended) being pulled away from them.

Jets executives know having Aaron Rodgers play even a handful of offensive series would boost 2024 ticket sales. The risk, of course, is that decision could easily backfire if Rodgers were to get hurt, a distinct possibility given the Jets’ Swiss cheese offensive line.

With little to lose at this juncture, Robert Saleh should let Zach Wilson be his starting QB for the rest of the season. If Wilson were to play better than we have seen, the Jets could get a decent draft choice for him in a trade.

New York Mets sign Luis Severino and Joey Wendle

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made his first significant personnel move last Wednesday when he signed free agent pitcher Luis Severino, who for many seasons, was a key part of the Yankees’ rotation, to a one-year, $13 million contract.

Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in 202o. He appeared to recover completely as he pitched very well for the Yankees in 2022 but endured an awful 2023 season.

New Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was the Yankees bench coach for the past four years, and obviously believes Severino can make a comeback in 2024. Returning Severino to top form will be a key project for Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner who will now be working under his third manager.

Stearns also signed veteran utility infielder Joey Wendle. He should be an upgrade over Luis Guillorme who appeared to be a Mets lifer until David Stearns refused to offer him a contract, and therefore made him a free agent. Wendle is a good contact hitter and is a terrific fielder.

Scott Havens named new Mets president of business operations

The Mets named media veteran M. Scott Havens to be their new president of business operations. Havens will oversee all aspects of revenue operations and communications. Before coming to the Mets, Havens was the CEO of Bloomberg Media, and had prior executive stints at Conde Nast and Time Inc.

Sports Illustrated hits Rock Bottom

Sports Illustrated was a jewel in the Time portfolio of periodicals when Havens was an exec there. SI, once the home of such legendary journalists as Rick Reilly, Frank Deford, Steve Rushin, and Leigh Montville, has been declining for years, especially since it was sold off to a company called Maven Incorporated which has now been renamed the Arena Group,

Last week, Sports Illustrated reached rock bottom when it was revealed product reviews on its website were created by artificial intelligence. Even worse, they were credited to an author named Drew Ortiz, who obviously does not exist. I guess this outcry will prevent SI from using AI to create photos for its 2024 swimsuit issue.

“What Drives You?” Auto-Themed talk show hosted by WWE star John Cena on Roku

WWE star John Cena will host an auto-themed talk show titled “What Drives You?” on the Roku Channel. Cena will be a passenger in vehicles driven by celebrities as he chats with them.

I have a feeling this show will owe a huge debt to Queens College alum Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which was ran on both the Crackle and Netflix streaming services.

Sip for Solidarity campaign launched by Israel Wine Producers Association

With Hanukkah upon us, it is the perfect time to note the Israel Wine Producers Association has launched a “Sip for Solidarity” campaign. Ten per cent of all gross receipts will be donated to Israeli relief organizations. Stoudemire Wines, owned by former Knicks star and Israeli citizen Amar’e Stoudemire, is an IWPA member.

Changes in Dallas Mavericks ownership?

Mark Cuban surprised the sports world by announcing his controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson who is the widow of the late casino magnate and huge Israel backer, Sheldon Adelson.

It will be interesting to see whether the new Mavs owner will have a chat with one of the team’s star players, Kyrie Irving, who got into hot water for anti-Semitic comments he made while being a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. Two weeks ago, he appeared at a Dallas Mavericks postgame press conference wearing a keffiyeh.

Susan Sarandon makes public apology

Academy Award-winning actor, and Jackson Heights native, Susan Sarandon apologized Friday for anti-Semitic remarks she made at a Union Square pro-Palestinian rally three weeks earlier. Those remarks caused her to be dropped as a client by the United Talent Agency.

Debate on FOX News between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom

I enjoyed last Wednesday’s debate on governing philosophies between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his California counterpart, Gavin Newsom, which was moderated by Sean Hannity on Fox News. The questions asked by Hannity favored DeSantis, which was not surprising. DeSantis made salient points promoting the Sunshine State over the Golden State. Newsom displayed an effortless JFK-like charismatic charm which put him in good stead. I would like to see more policy debates between elected officials of our two parties. There is nothing wrong with civics mixing with entertainment.

