Dodgers, Yankees and Latin Americans – Dodgers, Yankees y Latinoamericanos

“To travel far there is no better ship than a book”… Emily Dickinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis Díaz, from Miami, asks: “Babe Ruth’s highest salary in a season?”

Dear friend Lucho: $80,000 in 1930 and the same in 1931. Later they were lowered to $35,000 in 1934.

Lirdarlo Cedeño, from Encuentrados, Zulia, Venezuela, requests: “Please publish the rosters of the Dodgers and Yankees and highlight the natives of Latin American countries. Those really born in our Continent.”

Dear friend Lirdo: The Dodgers:

Pitchers: Anthony Banda, Ryan Brasier, Walker Buehler, Ben Casparius, Jack Flaherty, Brusdar Graterol, from Calabozo, Venezuela, Brent Honeywell, Daniel Hudson, Landon Knack, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Designated: Shohei Ohtani.

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith.

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas, from Los Teques, Venezuela, Max Muncy.

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernandez, from Cotui, Dominican Republic, Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba.

Utilities: Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, Chris Taylor, Kike Hernandez, from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Yankees:

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Néstor Cortés, from Batabanó, Cuba, Jake Cousins, Luis Gil, De Azua, Dominican Republic, Tim Hill, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Mayza, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Luke Weaver.

Catchers: José Treviño, Austin Wells.

Infielders: Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, from Caracas, Venezuela. Anthony Volpe.

Outfielders: Jasson Domínguez, from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo.

Utility: Oswaldo Cabrera, from Guarenas, Venezuela, Jazz Chisholm.

Renato M. García I. from Cancun, asks: “Do you have, and can you publish, the date when all the players suspended for coming to México to play for Jorge Pasquel were reinstated?

Dear friend Rennie: It happened on June 5, 1949, because the commissioner at the time, Albert Benjamin (Happy) Chandler, was facing numerous lawsuits from those sanctioned players.

Guillermo Del Campo, from Honolulu, asks: “In how many World Series did Mickey Mantle play, besides the one in 1964, when he set the current record of 18 home runs in those classics?”

Dear friend Memo: That one in 1964, 60 years ago, was his 12th Series, at 32 years of age and burdened by osteomyelitis. His totals at bat in the Series, average .267, his 18 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Dodgers, Yankees y Latinoamericanos

“Para viajar lejos no hay mejor nave que un libro”… Emily Dickinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis Díaz, de Miami, pregunta: “¿Los mayores honorarios de Babe Ruth en una temporada?”

Amigo Lucho: 80 mil dólares en 1930 y lo mismo en 1931. Después se los rebajaron, hasta $35 mil en 1934.

Lirdarlo Cedeño, de Encontrados, Zulia, Venezuela, solicita: “Por favor, publique los rosters de Dodgers y Yankees y destaque los nativos de países latinoamericanos. Los realmente nacidos en nuestro Continente”.

Amigo Lirdo: Los Dodgers:

Pitchers: Anthony Banda, Ryan Brasier, Walker Buehler, Ben Casparius, Jack Flaherty, Brusdar Graterol, de Calabozo, Venezuela, Brent Honeywell, Daniel Hudson, Landon Knack, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Designado: Shohei Ohtani.

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith.

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas, de Los Teques, Venezuela, Max Muncy.

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernández, de Cotui, Dominicana, Andy Pages, La Habana, Cuba.

Utílities: Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, de San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Los Yankees:

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Néstor Cortés, de Batabanó, Cuba, Jake Cousins, Luis Gil, De Azúa, Dominicana, Tim Hill, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Mayza, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Luke Weaver.

Catchers: José Treviño, Austin Wells.

Infielders: Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, de Caracas, Venezuela. Anthony Volpe.

Outfielders: Jasson Domínguez, de Esperanza. Dominicana, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, de Santo Domingo, Dominicana, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo.

Utility: Oswaldo Cabrera, de Guarenas, Venezuela, Jazz Chisholm.

Renato M. García I. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Tiene Ud. y puede publicarla, la fecha cuando rehabilitaron a todos los peloteros suspendidos por venir a México a jugar para Jorge Pasquel?

Amigo Rennie: Ocurrió el cinco de junio de 1949, porque el comisionado de entonces, Albert Benjamin (Happy) Chandler, enfrentaba numerosas demandas de esos sancionados.

Guillermo Del Campo, de Honolulú, pregunta: “¿En cuántas Series Mundiales jugó Mickey Mantle, además de la de 1964, cuando impuso el record vigente de 18 jonrones en esos clásicos?”

Amigo Memo: Esa de 1964, hace 60 años, fue su Serie número 12, a los 32 años de edad y agobiado por la osteomyelitis. Los totales al bate en las Series, promedio .267, sus 18 para-la-calle y 40 impulsadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5