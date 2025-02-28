ESPN Prefers Football, Soccer, and Basketball – ESPN Prefiere el Fútbol, Soccer, y Basquet

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It seems that Hal Steinbrenner hates everything that his father, the unforgettable George Steinbrenner, achieved with the Yankees. In short, when he bought them in 1973, he paid 10 million dollars for them. Yesterday, Forbes magazine valued them at 7.55 billion…

** Let’s do the math on something else: FOX pays Major League Baseball 1.4 billion dollars per season. ESPN, $1 billion, but only until the end of this year’s campaign. Of those $2.4 billion, each team receives $70 million, a total of $2.1 billion. The remaining $300 million goes to the $17.5 million that commissioner Rob Manfred earns and office expenses. From 2026, they will be missing, then, $1 billion annually. That is a serious multimillion-dollar crisis. Even Manfred will have to lower his salary…

** Now, why is ESPN abandoning the Major Leagues, if they have been baseball enthusiasts since 1999?

Because it is less and less of a business every day. And, as football, soccer and basketball are growing more and more, they will dedicate more space to these events starting next year…

** In Arizona, the name of Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dodgers, resounds. He throws a fastball around 100 miles per hour, plus a fork ball, whose ball comes down very violently when it is about to reach home plate. He threw a perfect game in the top baseball of his country, Japan. The Dodgers train in Glendale…

** It is logical that CC Sabathia has decided to appear with the Yankees cap on his Hall of Fame plaque. The only one of the five to be elevated this year, who did not choose his first team. With the Yankees, CC pitched in 11 seasons, was part of the club that won the 2009 World Series against the Phillies and in 2010 finished with a 21-7, 3.18 ERA. He had started in the Majors with the Indians, played for them for eight years, won the Cy Young, in 2007, with a 19.7, 3.21…

** Ichiro Suzuki will wear the Mariners cap, Billy Wagner the Astros, Dave Parker the Pirates and Dick Allen the Phillies…

-o-o-o-

“Baseball is talent, hard work and strategy, but at a very deep level, it is love, integrity and respect”… Pat Gillick.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Fútbol Americano, Soccer y Basquet Prefiere ESPN

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Parece que Hal Steinbrenner odiara todo cuanto logró con los Yankees su padre, el inolvidable George Steinbrenner. Resumiendo, cuando los compró, en 1973, pagó por ellos 10 millones de dólares. Ayer, la revista Forbes, los valoraba en siete mil 550 millones…

** Saquemos cuentas de otra cosa: FOX le paga a Major League Baseball mil 400 millones de dólares por temporada. ESPN, mil millones, pero solo hasta finalizar la campaña de este año. De esos dos mil 400 millones, cada equipo recibe $70 millones, total de dos mil 100. El resto de $300 millones, se va por los $17 millones 500 mil que cobra el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y los gastos de la oficina. Desde 2026 les faltarán, pues, mil millones anuales. Eso es una grave crisis multimillonaria. Hasta Manfred tendrá que bajarse el sueldo…

** Ahora, ¿por qué ESPN abandona las Grandes Ligas, si eran entusiastas del beisbol desde 1999?

Porque cada día es menos negocio. Y, como el fútbol americano, el soccer y el basquet, crecen cada vez más, a estos eventos dedicarán más espacios desde el año que viene…

** En Arizona retumba el nombre de Roki Sasaki, el derecho de 23 años, de los Dodgers, quien tira la recta alrededor de las 100 millas por hora, más una fork ball, cuya pelota baja, muy violenta, cuando va a llegar a home. Tiró juego perfecto en el máximo beisbol de su país, Japón. Los Dodgers entrenan en Glendale…

** Lógico que CC Sabathia haya decidido aparecer con la gorra de los Yankees en su placa del Hall de la Fama. El único de los cinco a ser elevados este año, que no escogió a su primer equipo. Con los Yankees, CC lanzó en 11 temporadas, fue parte del club ganador de la Serie Mundial de 2009 frente a los Phillies y en 2010 terminó con 21-7, 3.18. Había comenzado en las Mayores con los Indios, jugó para ellos ocho años, ganó el Cy Young, en 2007, con 19.7, 3.21…

** Ichiro Suzuki lucirá la gorra de los Marineros, Billy Wagner la de los Astros, Dave Parker la de los Piratas y Dick Allen la de los Phillies…

-o-o-o-

“El beisbol es talento, trabajo duro y estrategia, pero a un nivel muy profundo, es amor, integridad y respeto”… Pat Gillick.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5