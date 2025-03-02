History of the Execrated from MLB – Historia de los Execrados de la MLB

Two Drug Dealers Elevated to the Hall of Fame

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – When we talk about baseball’s personalities execrated in the history of the MLB, we usually remember only nine, the eight Black Sox of 1919 and Pete Rose, 70 years later, in 1989.

But in reality there have been dozens of players, managers, coaches, umpires, team owners, doctors and executives, sanctioned with permanent or temporary suspensions.

The first in history were in 1865, before the first Major League was inaugurated, Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy and William Wansley, of the Mutuals, of New York, found in business with gamblers.

George Bechtel of the Louisville Grays in 1876 for selling games to gamblers, as did Jim Devlin, George Hall, Al Nichols and Bill Craver of the same team in 1877

Oscar Walker, also in 1877, for signing with two teams.

Umpire Richard Higham in 1882, associated with gamblers.

New York Giants doctor Joseph Creamer in 1908 for trying to buy off umpire Bill Klem for $2,500 to favor the Giants in a playoff with the Cubs.

Jack O’Connor, manager and Harry Howell, coach of the St. Louis Browns in 1910 for trying to secure money for Nap Lajoie to win a batting title over Ty Cobb.

Horace Fogel, owner of the Phillies, for accusing umpires in 1912 of favoring the Giants over his team.

Hal Chase, of the Giants, in 1921, for betting and fixing games in favor of his team.

Joe Harris, of the Cleveland Indians, in 1920, for leaving his team to play for more money in an Independent League.

Heinie Zimmerman, of the Giants, in 1921, for encouraging his teammates to fix games with gamblers.

The Eight Black Sox Sold in the World Series

The eight Black Sox who sold themselves to gamblers in the 1919 World Series against the Reds, sanctioned in 1920 by Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis: Chick Gandil, who arranged the deal; Joe (The Shoe-less) Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Fred McMullin, Swede Risberg, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver.

Others Execrated:

Joe Gedeon of the Carmelites in 1920 for complicity with gamblers in the 1919 World Series.

Eugene Paulette of the Phillies in 1921 for being a partner with gamblers.

Benny Kauff of the Giants in 1920 for selling stolen cars.

Phil Douglas of the Giants in 1922 for trying to play for Cardinals.

Jimmy O’Connell of the Giants and coach Cozy Dolan in 1924 for offering Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand $500 in bets.

William. B. Cox, owner of the Phillies, in 1943, for gambling.

Jenkins the Drug Dealer Is in the Hall of Fame

Ferguson Jenkins of the Rangers was execrated in 1980 because Toronto Customs (he is Canadian) found cocaine, hashish and marijuana in his luggage. He was reinstated by an independent arbitrator and elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1991, with 334 votes out of 443 possible that time. Jenkins lives in Canada, at 82 years of age.

And there is also Orlando Cepeda

Puerto Rican slugger Orlando Cepeda became an associate of Colombian marijuana traffickers, for which he went to jail twice, after retiring as a baseball player.

It is strange that he does not appear on this list of Major League Baseball, even though he has a record of two attempts to smuggle Colombian marijuana into Puerto Rico, in shipments of about 100 kilos or more.

Others execrated:

Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays, already retired, in 1983, were execrated for appearing in advertisements for Atlantic City casinos.

Pete Rose, in 1989, for betting, but always on his team.

George Steinbrenner, in 1990, for paying a detective to investigate Dave Winfield.

Steve Howe, of the Yankees, in 1992 for alcohol and drug use.

Reds’ Vociferator

Marge Schott, owner of the Reds, in 1996, for publicly ranting against blacks, Jews, Asians and homosexuals, while glorifying Adolf Hitler.

We Hispanic Americans are not in Marge’s repertoire, because she didn’t know we existed.

