History of the Execrated from MLB – Historia de los Execrados de la MLB

Two Drug Dealers Elevated to the Hall of Fame
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – When we talk about baseball’s personalities execrated in the history of the MLB, we usually remember only nine, the eight Black Sox of 1919 and Pete Rose, 70 years later, in 1989.
But in reality there have been dozens of players, managers, coaches, umpires, team owners, doctors and executives, sanctioned with permanent or temporary suspensions.
The first in history were in 1865, before the first Major League was inaugurated, Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy and William Wansley, of the Mutuals, of New York, found in business with gamblers.
George Bechtel of the Louisville Grays in 1876 for selling games to gamblers, as did Jim Devlin, George Hall, Al Nichols and Bill Craver of the same team in 1877
Oscar Walker, also in 1877, for signing with two teams.
Umpire Richard Higham in 1882, associated with gamblers.
New York Giants doctor Joseph Creamer in 1908 for trying to buy off umpire Bill Klem for $2,500 to favor the Giants in a playoff with the Cubs.
Jack O’Connor, manager and Harry Howell, coach of the St. Louis Browns in 1910 for trying to secure money for Nap Lajoie to win a batting title over Ty Cobb.
Horace Fogel, owner of the Phillies, for accusing umpires in 1912 of favoring the Giants over his team.
Hal Chase, of the Giants, in 1921, for betting and fixing games in favor of his team.
Joe Harris, of the Cleveland Indians, in 1920, for leaving his team to play for more money in an Independent League.
Heinie Zimmerman, of the Giants, in 1921, for encouraging his teammates to fix games with gamblers.
The Eight Black Sox Sold in the World Series
The eight Black Sox who sold themselves to gamblers in the 1919 World Series against the Reds, sanctioned in 1920 by Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis: Chick Gandil, who arranged the deal; Joe (The Shoe-less) Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Fred McMullin, Swede Risberg, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver.
Others Execrated:
Joe Gedeon of the Carmelites in 1920 for complicity with gamblers in the 1919 World Series.
Eugene Paulette of the Phillies in 1921 for being a partner with gamblers.
Benny Kauff of the Giants in 1920 for selling stolen cars.
Phil Douglas of the Giants in 1922 for trying to play for Cardinals.
Jimmy O’Connell of the Giants and coach Cozy Dolan in 1924 for offering Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand $500 in bets.
William. B. Cox, owner of the Phillies, in 1943, for gambling.
Jenkins the Drug Dealer Is in the Hall of Fame
Ferguson Jenkins of the Rangers was execrated in 1980 because Toronto Customs (he is Canadian) found cocaine, hashish and marijuana in his luggage. He was reinstated by an independent arbitrator and elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1991, with 334 votes out of 443 possible that time. Jenkins lives in Canada, at 82 years of age.
And there is also Orlando Cepeda
Puerto Rican slugger Orlando Cepeda became an associate of Colombian marijuana traffickers, for which he went to jail twice, after retiring as a baseball player.
It is strange that he does not appear on this list of Major League Baseball, even though he has a record of two attempts to smuggle Colombian marijuana into Puerto Rico, in shipments of about 100 kilos or more.
Others execrated:
Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays, already retired, in 1983, were execrated for appearing in advertisements for Atlantic City casinos.
Pete Rose, in 1989, for betting, but always on his team.
George Steinbrenner, in 1990, for paying a detective to investigate Dave Winfield.
Steve Howe, of the Yankees, in 1992 for alcohol and drug use.
Reds’ Vociferator
Marge Schott, owner of the Reds, in 1996, for publicly ranting against blacks, Jews, Asians and homosexuals, while glorifying Adolf Hitler.
We Hispanic Americans are not in Marge’s repertoire, because she didn’t know we existed.
Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.
@juanvene5
(En Español)
Historia de Los Execrados de las Grandes Ligas
Dos de Traficantes de Drogas, Elevados al Hall de la Fama
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cuando hablamos de execrados del beisbol en la historia, generalmente recordamos solo a nueve, los ocho Medias Negras de 1919 y Pete Rose, 70 años después, en 1989.
Pero en realidad han sido docenas los peloteros, mánagers, coaches, umpires, propietarios de equipos, médicos y ejecutivos, sancionados con suspensiones definitivas o temporarias.
Los primeros en la historia fueron en 1865, antes de ser inaugurada la primera Liga Grande, Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy y William Wansley, de los Mutuals, de Nueva York, encontrados en negocios con apostadores.
George Bechtel, de los Grays de Louisville, en 1876, por vender juegos a los apostadores, igual que Jim Devlin, George Hall, Al Nichols y Bill Craver del mismo equipo en 1877
Oscar Walker, también en 1877, por firmar con dos equipos..
El umpire, Richard Higham, en 1882, asociado con apostadores.
El médico de los Gigantes de Nueva York, Joseph Creamer, en 1908, por intentar comprar al umpire Bill Klem, por 2,500 dólares, para que favoreciera a los Gigantes en un playoff con los Cachorros.
Jack O´Connor, mánager y Harry Howell, coach de los Carmelitas de San Luis, en 1910, por tratar de asegurar con dinero, para que Nap Lajoie le ganara un título de bateo a Ty Cobb.
Horace Fogel, propietario de los Phillies, porque en 1912, acusó a los umpires, de favorecer a los Gigantes contra su equipo.
Hal Chase, de los Gigantes, en 1921, por apostar y arreglar juegos en favor de su equipo.
Joe Harris, de los Indios de Cleveland, en 1920, por abandonar su equipo para jugar por más dinero, en una Liga Independiente.
Heinie Zimmerman, de los Gigantes, en 1921, por animar a sus compañeros de equipo a arreglar juegos con los apostadores.
Los Ocho Medias Negras Vendidos en la S. Mundial
Los ocho Medias Negras, vendidos a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919, frente a los Rojos, sancionados en 1920 por el Juez, Kenesaw Mountain Landis: Chick Gandil, quien organizó la venta; Joe (El Descalzo) Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Fred McMullin, Swede Risberg, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver.
Otros Execrados:
Joe Gedeon, de los Carmelitas, en 1920, por complicidad con los apostadores en la Serie Mundial 1919.
Eugene Paulette, de los Phillies, en 1921, por socio de los apostadores.
Benny Kauff, de los Gigantes, en 1920, por vender carros robados.
Phil Douglas, de los Gigantes, en 1922, por intentar cambiarse a los Cardenales.
Jimmy O´Connell, de los Gigantes y el coach, Cozy Dolan, en 1924, por ofrecer al shortstop de los Phillies, Heinie Sand, 500 dólares por apuestas.
William. B. Cox, propietario de los Phillies, en 1943, por apostador.
El Traficante Jenkins Está en Hall de la Fama
Ferguson Jenkins, de los Rangers, en 1980, porque la Aduana de Toronto (él es canadiense) encontró en su equipaje, cocaína, hashish y marihuana. Fue rehabilitado por un árbitro independiente y lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1991, con 334 votos de los 443 posibles esa vez. Jenkins vive en Canadá, a los 82 años de edad.
Y también está Orlando Cepeda
El slugger puertorriqueño, Orlando Cepeda, se convirtió en socio de traficantes colombianos de marihuana, por lo que dos veces fue a la cárcel, después de retirado como pelotero.
Es extraño, que él no aparezca en esta lista de Major League Baseball, aún cuando tiene récord de dos intentos de meter marihuana colombiana a Puerto Rico, en cargamentos de cerca de 100 y más kilos.
Más execrados:
Mickey Mantle y Willie Mays ya retirados, en 1983, fueron execrados por aparecer en anuncios de casinos de Atlantic City.
Pete Rose, en 1989, por apostar, pero siempre a su equipo.
George Steinbrenner, en 1990, por pagar un detective para que investigara a Dave Winfield.
Steve Howe, de los Yankees, en 1992 por consumo de alcohol y drogas.
Vociferadora de los Rojos
Marge Schott, propietaria de los Rojos, en 1996, por vociferar públicamente contra los negros, los judíos, los asiáticos y los homosexuales, a la vez que glorificaba a Adolfo Hitler.
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
@juanvene5
