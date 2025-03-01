No, No, No Laughter, Just A Smile – No, No, Sin Carcajadas, Basta Con Una Sonrisa

“Baseball is like mass; many go, but few understand the point”… Leo Durocher.

“Never let fear of striking out keep you from playing baseball”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pedro, tomorrow we will celebrate 50 years of marriage, shall we kill a chicken?

No, girl, kill your cousin who introduced us!

-o-o-o-

How did you wake up?

Lying down…

And how are you?

Here… sitting…

-o-o-o-

Antonio: I plan to wear glasses. Do you think I need them?

Yes… I am José Luis.

-o-o-o-

Life without a sense of humor is neither life nor has any meaning.

“To save water, take a bath with a friend… With a crumb of water”… Fosforito.-

“Love is madness”… Germán Valdez (Tin Tán).

“Some airlines are incredible; they lose more money than suitcases”… Joey Adams.-

“Donald Trump has so many properties in New York, that it is suspected that he is Japanese”… Joey Adams.

“Nearly 84 years ago, on December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Now they don’t bomb anything here, because everything is theirs”… Joey Adams.

“I don’t like that my dreams only happen to me when I’m asleep”… Yogi Berra.

“Conscience is that inner voice that warns when someone might be watching us”… La Pimpi.

“Children start swinging as soon as they can grab a club for the first time”… Tris Speaker.

“If an old man chases girls, it’s nothing special. Dogs chase cars and they can’t drive”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

“Chicks study at the Polli-technical Institute”… Joey Adams.

“I finally solved my parking problem. I bought a parked car”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

The least poor countries in the world, because they don’t have to pay for armed forces, are:

Costa Rica – Its 1949 Constitution prohibited the existence of a permanent army.

Liechtenstein – It abolished its army in 1868 for economic reasons.

Federated States of Micronesia – Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu.

Vatican City State – It is the smallest sovereign state in the world and only has the Swiss Guard.

-o-o-o-

“Third age is when you still have desire, but you don’t remember what”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

No, No, Sin Carcajadas, Basta Con Una Sonrisa

“El beisbol es como la misa; muchos van, pero pocos entienden la cosa”… Leo Durocher.

“Nunca permitas que, por el miedo a poncharte, no juegues beisbol”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pedro, mañana cumpliremos 50 años de casados, ¿matamos un pollo?

¡No, chica, mata a tu primo que fue quien nos presentó!

-o-o-o-

¿Cómo amaneciste?

Acostado…

¿Y cómo estás?

Aquí… sentado…

-o-o-o-

Antonio: Pienso usar anteojos. ¿Crees que me hacen falta?

Sí… Yo soy José Luis.

-o-o-o-

La vida sin sentido del humor, ni es vida ni tiene sentido.

“Para ahorrar agua, báñate con una amiga… Con una miga de agua”… Fosforito.-

“Amor es locura”… Germán Valdez (Tin Tán).

“Algunas líneas aéreas son increíbles; pierden más dinero que maletas”… Joey Adams.-

“Donald Trump tiene tantas propiedades en Nueva York, que se sospecha sea japonés”… Joey Adams.

“Hace cerca de 84 años, el siete de diciembre de 1941, los japoneses bombardearon Pearl Harbor. Ahora no bombardean nada aquí, porque todo es de ellos”… Joey Adams.

“De mis sueños no me gusta que solamente me ocurren cuando estoy dormido”… Yogi Berra.

“La conciencia es esa voz interior que advierte cuándo alguien podría estar viéndonos”… La Pimpi.

“Los niños comienzan a hacer swing, tan pronto como pueden agarrar un palo por primera vez”… Tris Speaker.

“Si un viejito persigue muchachas, nada tiene de particular. Los perros persiguen a los automóviles y ellos no pueden manejar”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

“Los pollitos estudian en el Instituto Polli-técnico”… Joey Adams.

“Finalmente resolví mi problema del estacionamiento. Compré un automóvil estacionado”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

El teléfono repica a las tres de la mañana. Atiende Pepito, quien oye una pregunta:

“¿Está Yepeto?”

“Bueno, estaba Yomido, pero ya me Yepeté”…

-o-o-o-

Los países menos pobres del mundo, porque no tienen que pagar Fuerzas Armadas son:

Costa Rica – Su Constitución de 1949 prohibió la existencia de un ejército permanente.

Liechtenstein – Abolió su ejército en 1868 por razones económicas.

Estados Federados de Micronesia – Naurú, Palaos, Islas Salomón, Samoa, Tuvalú.

Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano – Es el Estado Soberano más pequeño del mundo y solo tiene la Guardia Suiza.

-o-o-o-

“Tercera edad es cuando todavía tienes ganas, pero no te acuerdas de qué”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5