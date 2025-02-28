Interview with José “Cheo” Cruz Jr.: First Puerto Rican to manage Division I Baseball Program

CABO ROJO, PR — During the Puerto Rico Challenge, the first Division I college baseball tournament held in Puerto Rico, I had the pleasure to interview, José “Cheo” Cruz Jr., the first and only Puerto Rican to manage a Division I baseball team in the country. Cheo, also the son of the legendary José “Cheo” Cruz Sr. and former Houston Astros superstar, was brought on to manage the Rice University Owls to help restore the schools legacy in college baseball. The school had won the national championship in 2003, the first national championship for the schools athletics in any team sport.
Cheo has a vision to build up the school’s baseball program and has been instrumental in attracting Latino talent to the team. He believes that the recent Puerto Rico Challenge games will help both, Division I schools recognize more local Puerto Rican baseball talent and expose local High School students on the island look towards Division I schools as another avenue to further their baseball talent.
The following interview details a bit more:
