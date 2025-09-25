Good Times For The Rodón Family At Yankee Stadium

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The celebration was on for Carlos Rodón Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium as the three-time All-Star left-hander was honored pregame for his work and efforts in his foundation, the Carlos Rodón Foundation, earning him the New York Yankees’ nominee for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is Major League Baseball’s annual recognition of a player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

On hand with Rodón during an on-the-field ceremony, coordinated for all 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees in MLB at their team’s home ballpark, was his wife Ashley, their three children, Willow, Bo, and Silo, as well as his teammate, the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award winner, Aaron Judge, who presented Rodón with his commemorative award.

A picture perfect moment for the Rodón family, yet moments before, all in attendance shared a laugh as Silo, Rodón’s youngest son, dashed past home plate, perhaps in an attempt to run to first base, reach the pitcher’s mound, or take an at bat himself.

In a recent post on his Instagram profile regarding the news of his nomination for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award, Rodón stated:

“I’m deeply honored to be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, a tribute to a true baseball legend whose impact goes far beyond the game. Roberto Clemente wasn’t just one of the greatest players; he was a humanitarian whose mission was to use his platform to uplift the Latin community and bring hope to those facing hardship around the world. His commitment to service and justice changed the world of baseball and inspired generations to give back. “

“We carry that same spirit every single day when it comes to the foundation’s work, helping couples who dream of building a family experience that indescribable moment of being called Mom and Dad. Becoming a parent has been the greatest joy of my life. I truly believe that everyone deserves to feel the unforgettable joy of holding their child for the first time, a moment that changes your life. “

“To carry his name alongside our mission is both a privilege and a responsibility that motivates us to keep pushing forward with even greater purpose. Thank you to the @yankees for the nomination and platform they have given us.”

To learn more and cast your vote for the winner of this year’s Roberto Clemente Award, visit MLB.com/RobertoClementeAward.

