Kershaw Retires, and Manny Regrets It – Kershaw se Retira y Manny lo Lamenta

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: We’re almost at the end of October, the month of the World Series… When was the term World Series first used in baseball?

The Answer: Professional baseball didn’t exist yet, because the first one was played in 1868. A Detroit team challenged the entire world to a World Series. Three clubs from Canada participated, and nine from the United States. The team from Hamilton, Canada, won.

-o-o-o-

Carlos in Good

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told me in an interview a few years ago: “In baseball, we have to always be prepared for great pressures, and even better if we enjoy them.”

That’s why he must be happy about the situation of his Mets this week.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

Manny Machado Admires Kershaw

The Padres and Dodgers are locked in a tremendous competition for supremacy in the West, but that hasn’t stopped Manny Machado from pondering the pitching skills of Clayton Kershaw, who will retire at the end of the season.

He said: “He’s been one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen. I was his teammate in Los Angeles and his opponent when I came to San Diego. We’ve lost a legend. I’ve already told him, that I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Manny connected 10 hits, two home runs, in 38 at-bats, with eight strike outs, against Kershaw.

Different Times, Different Questions

In the past, baseball fans used to ask, “How many home runs has Babe Ruth hit?”… Now, they ask: “How many millions of dollars does Juan Soto make?”

The Yankees’ 2025 Opponent

After qualifying for the postseason, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, surrounded by reporters, answered questions. One wanted to know which team he preferred to play in the AL Championship Series.

He replied: “All the teams that make it to the AL Championship Series deserve my respect. That shows they’ve played better than the others. So I wouldn’t feel more comfortable facing one than the other. All the ones who make it, are the best.”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Kershaw se Retira y Manny lo Lamenta

Nosotras nunca sabemos la clase de hombres que NO nos gusta, hasta que nos casamos… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Ya estamos cerca de octubre, el mes de la Serie Mundial… ¿Cuándo se usó por primera vez en el beisbol el término Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta: El beisbol profesional no existía aún, porque la primera se jugó en 1868. Un equipo de Detroit retó al mundo entero a una Serie Mundial. Acudieron tres clubes de Canadá y los de Estados Unidos fueron nueve. Ganó el equipo de Hamilton, Canadá.

-o-o-o-

Carlos en la Buena

El mánager de los Mets, Carlos Mendoza, me dijo en una entrevista, hace algunos años: “En el beisbol, tenemos que estar preparados siempre para las grandes presiones y mejor aún si las disfrutamos”.

Por eso, debe estar feliz por la situación de sus Mets esta semana

-o-o-o-

Tuve un novio tan mentiroso, que no le creí ni cuando me juró que me traicionaba con mi mejor amiga… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Manny Machado Admira a Kershaw

Padres y Dodgers están enfrascados en tremenda competencia por la supremacía de occidente, pero eso no ha evitado que Manny Machado pondere las condiciones del lanzador, Clayton Kershaw, quien se retirará al terminar la temporada. Dijo:

“Ha sido uno de los mejores pitchers que he visto. Fui su compañero en Los Ángeles y su oponente cuando vine a los Padres. Perdemos una leyenda. Ya le dije que le deseo lo mejor en su futuro”.

Manny le conectó 10 hits, dos jonrones, en 38 turnos, y quedó struck out en ocho oportunidades.

Cada Quien en Su Época

Antes, los seguidores del beisbol preguntaban, “¿cuántos jonrones ha sacado Babe Ruth?”… Ahora, “¿cuántos millones de dólares es que cobra Juan Soto?”…

El Oponente de los Yankees 2025

Después de clasificar para la postemporada, el mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone rodeado de reporteros respondía preguntas. Uno quiso saber con cuál equipo prefería jugar la serie por el título de la Liga.

Respondió: “Todos los equipos que llegan a la serie por el Campeonato, merecen mis respetos. Eso indica que han jugado mejor que los demás. Así que no me sentiría más cómodo frente a uno que frente a otro. Todos los que llegan ahí son los mejores”.

-o-o-o-

Leo las revistas ‘National Geographic’ y ‘Play Boy’, pare ver sitios que ya no puedo visitar… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5