Hulk Hogan: Deserving To Be A Legend

NEW YORK, NY — I grew up watching a legend at Madison Square Garden, the late Bruno Sammartino, who only defended his longtime WWF championship once a month at the famous arena known as the “Mecca.” This was prior to the revival of pro wrestling in the 1980’s as Sammartino was gone from the spotlight and became a Hall of Famer.

The torch was passed, so many. Then WWF owner Vince McMahon had a vision, WrestleMania and a star with limited fame at the time. Terry Bollea was the All American hero, Hulk Hogan and “Hulkamania” was born. McMahon invented Hogan, pro-wrestling revived and a new generation of fans joined the Hulkamania bandwagon.

It lasted for years, Hogan headlined the first WrestleMania and teamed with TV star Mr. T at Madison Square Garden in 1985. The event drew over one million worldwide with closed-circuit television. Wrestling, once a dead entity, was back in the spotlight. The rest is history.

We are here today because of Hulk Hogan. And the wrestling world, millions of those generational fans who came to watch him are sad with his unexpected death, 71 years old with reports this past week his health was failing.

A good part of that generation lost a childhood hero. In my brief time working in the wrestling industry, I had a few moments with this icon and legend, though never a working relationship that was close. It was more coming and passing, a hello. In fact, the memories will never show me and Hogan posing for a photo, he would just pass through the lower bowels of an arena. He did not know me on a first name basis, it was just his usual “How are you, brother” greeting and time to perform.

Regardless, we know the impact, how “Hulkamania” generated lots of revenue for McMahon, then the WWF, and of course for Hogan, who would branch to another level, Hollywood and commercials with all the endorsements. He put pro-wrestling back on the map and that opened the doors for others to perform and entertain at arenas around the country.

They packed those arenas. Hogan and his entrance “I am a Real American” became a fixture. His signature leg drop to end a match, though talented Hogan was never a technical wrestler or symbol of many moves because a leg drop ending was the signature and led to a multi-billion dollar industry.

McMahon stated in a post on social media, “Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, someone who was loved and admired around the world.” Hogan and Andre The Giant had their epic WrestleMania III match before a sellout crowd of over 93,000 in Pontiac, Michigan. He and Hogan in the bear hug, an epic leg drop and pin for Hogan. It was a chance type of angle because Andre was always the super human giant good guy. They went with it and it worked.

Though there was an ego about him, and I say that without damaging his credibility or legacy. It happens in the wrestling industry, a superstar of his magnitude deserved to have an ego. When selling brings dollars and leads to sold out venues of course in wrestling ego comes with the trade.

The late “Iron Sheik,” who was a rival, always said to me, “Hogan, good for business, good person.” Hogan won the WWE title again pinning the Sheik, a rival of Iran versus America that made a lot of revenue for McMahon and Hogan at the time.

That was a time of tension around the world. Hogan went with the rivalry and the popularity got stronger, a wise decision because in wrestling playing off a crisis of that enormity is going to bring in more fans. Pro-wrestling known as sports entertainment had a revival. A business today with a billion dollar Netflix deal as WWE continues to sellout venues.

Next weekend the annual “SummerSlam” WWE/PLE event streamed live on Peacock will be a two-night spectacular at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hogan will be remembered and honored during the event and tomorrow with a moment of silence and more on USA Network’s Friday Night Smackdown.

The talent will come to the stage, a toll of the bell for an icon. They know, we all are aware Hulk Hogan delivered pro wrestling to the level it is today. Like him or not for the political views and controversy, admire and appreciate what “Hulkamania” delivered.

Even turning heel, the bad guy when moving to rival WCW as leader of “NWO” made no difference. It was a creative move, selling merchandise. Hogan got booed but still had the popularity. The implications of steroids, Hogan denied, yet an industry at the time was in shambles because a puffed up body was going to make them more money.

You had to have the look, the mic work to become a superstar, Hogan had all of that. He paved the way for others. The wrestling business, a dirty game, can say Hulk Hogan was an icon, a legend.

There is no other way to describe the magnitude, except to say without Hulk Hogan and pro-wrestling is not where it is today. He had that impact.

RIP Terry Bollea

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com

