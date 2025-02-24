New York, New York: No. 10 St. John’s blows out UConn at Madison Square Garden

In front of a sold-out crowd of 19,812 at MSG on Sunday, Deivon Smith and St. John's blew out the back-to-back NCAA champion UConn Huskies - Image Credit: St. John's Men's Basketball

NEW YORK, NY — Entering Sunday’s Big East showdown with No. 10 St. John’s, Dan Hurley and the reigning back-to-back NCAA champion UConn Huskies ‘owned a share of New York’ — winning their last eight games played in “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, 10 if you were to include the Barclays Center, and 12 in the state of New York.

An impressive run on all aspects, a dozen consecutive victories in ‘New York, New York,’ dating back to March 10, 2023 (a 70-68 loss to Marquette in the Big East Tournament Championship).

But, like all streaks in sports, there comes a time where it ultimately snaps. For UConn, the end of their 12-game win streak in New York, lasting over 23 months, occurred on Sunday afternoon with Rick Pitino’s Red Storm blowing out the Huskies, 89-75, at MSG.

A throttling for a majority of the affair, as there were only three lead changes, all transpiring in the first 10 or so minutes of action.

By imposing their will, a common theme for the Red Storm this season, St. John’s forced 18 turnovers while shooting 46.9% from the field. These factors via the result of lockdown defense translating into well-executed offense, mixed in with the Johnnies capitalizing in the paint — provided them with the lead for the remaining nine minutes and 45 seconds (9:45) of the opening frame, and entirety of the second half.

“This was the best offensive-defensive game we played all season,” said Pitino after the blowout victory, which put St. John’s up to 24-4 on the year, and 15-2 in Big East play — resulting in a 2.5-game first place lead in the conference with three games to go.

The program’s most recent outright Big East conference regular season title came in 1984-1985, approximately 40 years ago. To accomplish the monumental feat as their magic number currently stands at two, St. John’s would need a combination of victories and Creighton Bluejays’ losses.

On this year’s dynamic Red Storm, a well-connected winning group, one that has New York City buzzing, Pitino stated, “They all buy into the defense, but on offense, they’re all so different. RJ (Luis Jr.) is so much different than Aaron (Scott) and Zuby (Ejiofor)…

So, it’s a different type of basketball team. I’m real proud of them, but it’s the defense that turns into offense that makes us go.”

St. John’s Takes The Brooms Out

With the win over UConn at MSG, the Red Storm officially marked their first season sweep of the Huskies since 1998-1999 — a year in which St. John’s reached the Elite Eight.

In their first meeting earlier this month, a 68-62 nail-biter at Gampel Pavilion, St. John’s forced 22 turnovers while Sunday’s defensive showing featured 18.

All in all, 40 turnovers against the back-to-back NCAA champs…

“In order to win games, we got to play defense — defense wins championships,” Red Storm senior guard Deivon Smith explained following his elite performance of 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and a block.

“All week in practice the message was, ‘get in the ball, pressure the ball. Don’t let the point guard make good passes because they slip.’”

What’s Next for the Johnnies?

Next up for St. John’s (24-4 overall, 15-2 in BE Play) is a road battle with the Butler Bulldogs (13-14 overall, 6-10 in BE Play) at Hinkle Fieldhouse this Wednesday, February 26.

Tip-off scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

