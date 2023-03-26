The Yankees discover a new Derek Jeter – Descubren los Yankees un nuevo Derek Jeter

“There is no bad book, but readers who do not know how to judge”… Carlos Fuentes.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – New Yorkers who follow baseball are in an uproar, with spectacular shortstop Anthony Volpe being compared to Derek Jeter.

Few knew of Volpe when manager Aaron Boone, guided by his scouts, decided to invite him to training. That boy was just a guest among many others. Now, days before the season opens, it is expected that between today, Sunday and tomorrow, they will announce that he is the regular in the position.

He would be the youngest shortstop on the Yankees, 21 years, 336 days on opening date, since the debut of Jeter, who was at 21 years, 281 days.

Volpe, who is a native of Watchung, New Jersey, very close to New York, was the first pick of the Yankees in the 2019 draft, and they signed him on June 12, for a bonus of 2.7 million dollars.

Yankees scouts reported that they have followed this youngster since 2013, when he was the national team shortstop, and he was also the shortstop in 2016.

Boone said yesterday Saturday, in Tampa:

“All the reports indicate that Volpe can become one of the best shortstops. And what he has shown in these training sessions, they confirm it ”.

He has batted for .277, three home runs, five RBIs and also flies, instead of running between the bases, he woke up yesterday with five steals in five attempts.

In his three seasons in the minors, up to Triple-A last year, he had a .263 batting average, 50 home runs, 156 RBIs and 89 steals in 106 starts. In addition to defense he had an average of 962.

Surrounded by reporters Volpe said in Tampa:

“He was confident that I had good playing skills, so I always believed that I could play professionally.” What I didn’t think was that I would be close to the big leagues as soon as I was was projecting me in the Majors, but after about five years of preparation ”.

Hawaiian Isiah Kiner-Falefa appeared at shortstop in 142 games during the 2022 season, but he wasn’t efficient. And Oswald Peraza from Barquisimeto was an emergency in the position several times.

Among Volpe’s wonders, the Yankee Stadium offices have especially appreciated his youth. They suppose that he could be the regular of the position for no less than a decade and a half.

And to think that he started these training sessions as a simple guest, off the roster!

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Descubren los Yankees un nuevo Derek Jeter

“No hay libro malo, sino lectores que no saben juzgar”… Carlos Fuentes.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Están alebrestados los newyorquinos que siguen el beisbol, con el espectacular shortstop, Anthony Volpe, a quien comparan con Derek Jeter.

Pocos sabían de Volpe cuando el mánager Aaron Boone, guíado por sus scouts, decidió invitarlo a los entrenamientos. Era ese muchacho apenas un invitado entre muchos otros. Ahora, a días de la inauguración de la temporada, se espera que entre hoy domingo y mañana, anuncien que es el regular en la posición.

Sería el shortstop más joven de los Yankees, 21 años 336 días en la fecha inaugural, desde el debut de Jeter, quien estaba en sus 21 años 281 días.

Volpe, quien es nativo de Watchung, New Jersey, muy cerca de Nueva York, fue primera escogencia de los Yankees en el draft de 2019, y lo firmaron el 12 de junio, mediante bono de dos millones 700 mil dólares.

Los scouts de los Yankees informaron que han seguido a este joven desde 2013, cuando fue el shortstop del equipo nacional y también lo fue en 2016.

Boone dijo ayer sábado, en Tampa:

“Todos los reportes señalan que Volpe puede llegar a ser uno de los mejores shortstops. Y lo que ha demostrado en estos entrenamientos, lo confirman”.

Ha bateado para 277, tres jonrones, cinco carreras impulsadas y además vuela, en vez de correr entre las bases, amaneció ayer con cinco robos en cinco intentos.

En sus tres temporadas por las menores, hasta Triple A el año pasado, sumó promedio al bate de 263, 50 cuadrangulares, 156 remolcadas y 89 robos en 106 salidas. Además a la defensiva tuvo promedio de 962.

Rodeado de reporteros Volpe dijo en Tampa:

“Confiaba en tener buenas habilidades para el juego, por lo que siempre creí poder jugar profesionalmente. Lo que no pensé fue que tan pronto estuviera cerca de las Grandes Ligas. Me proyectaba en las Mayores, pero después de unos cinco años de preparación”.

El hawayano, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, apareció como shortstop en 142 juegos durante la campaña 2022, pero no resultó eficiente. Y el barquisimetano Oswald Peraza fue una emergencia en la posición varias veces.

Entre las maravillas de Volpe, en las oficinas de Yankee Stadium han apreciado especialmente su juventud. Suponen que podría ser el regular de la posición durante no menos que década y media.

¡Y pensar que comenzó estos entrenamientos como un simple invitado, fuera del róster!.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5