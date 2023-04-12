Thoughts from Bob Melvin on Padres Latino MVP Three-Peat

Padres manager Bob Melvin in pregame press conference on Monday April 10th at Citi Field - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY– With the San Diego Padres and New York Mets facing off this week in a three-game series at Citi Field, the Latino Sports team made their impact during pregame interviews. We wanted to interview the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award winner, Manny Machado, this past Monday April 10th, but were unable to talk to him.

While we were in the dugout to speak to the Padres media heads to help facilitate the interview, we had the opportunity to interview former Mets pitcher Seth Lugo and San Diego’s manager Bob Melvin.

We were able to chat with Manny on Wednesday, our interview will be posted in the near future.

Provided below is our interview and transcript with Melvin, discussing the Padres Latino MVP Three-Peat. Fernando Tatís Jr. won the 2020 NL Latino MVP, Juan Soto followed up by winning the 2021 NL Latino MVP and then this year, the 2022 NL Latino MVP winner, was none other than the superstar himself, Machado.

Additionally, we were able to ask the Padres manager, Bob Melvin the following question during his pregame press conference.

LS: Bob, this week the results of the prestigious LatinoMVP award were announced and Manny Machado was selected as the 2022 National League LatinoMVP winner. The Padres have three players that have won this award almost back-to-back-to-back. What are your thoughts on Manny winning and your thoughts on the award?

BM: I mean there’s a lot of pride involved in that, the way these guys play. There is a lot of talent in the Dominican and the WBC kind of speaks to that as well. They’re very proud of their culture, so I think these are big time awards for them and to have three of them on the same team, three years in a row… I think you know all of us, all of San Diego, is proud of that.

