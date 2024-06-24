Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 24th – 2024 All-Star Balloting presented by BuildSubmarines.com enters final days of Phase One voting; Aaron Judge Continues to Pace Majors as Bryce Harper Maintains Lead in National League; Ryan Mountcastle Overtakes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at First Base in AL as Rookie Teammate Colton Cowser Pushes for Phase Two in Outfield; Ketel Marte Leads Tightly-Contested NL Race at Second Base; Teoscar Hernández Surpasses Fernando Tatis Jr. for Third Place Among Outfielders; MLB Network to Announce Finalists on Thursday, June 27th; ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 3rd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 7th

With Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies continuing to lead the way, the first phase of the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot presented by BuildSubmarines.com enters its final days with voting set to expire in less than 72 hours on Thursday, June 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The ballot is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles have a Major League-high-tying six players currently in position to advance to the second phase of balloting. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle (1,400,373), who is seeking his first All-Star selection, has overtaken three-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (1,338,688) for the top spot at the position. Mountcastle joins his teammates Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson as Orioles to lead at their positions. In addition, rookie outfielder Colton Cowser has moved up into the top six outfielders, joining teammate Anthony Santander among the leaders, while third baseman Jordan Westburg continues to hold off Boston’s Rafael Devers for the second spot at the hot corner.

In the National League, Ketel Marte of the reigning NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks (1,183,331) has overtaken Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres (1,133,342) for the top spot at second base in a tightly-contested three-way race with Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott not far behind (931,165). Marte, an All-Star and the fan-elected starter in 2019, is attempting to join Paul Goldschmidt as the only players in franchise history with multiple fan elections. Arraez, a two-time Batting Champion, received the fan-elected start last season with Miami and would become the first Padres second baseman ever to win a fan election. Stott, vying for his first All-Star selection, is trying to join six of his Philadelphia teammates currently in position to advance to the second phase of voting.

Other highlights of the AL Ballot include:

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees (717,023), David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians (706,262) and Ryan O’Hearn of the Orioles (687,374) are engaged in a tight race behind positional leader Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros (963,519) for the right to advance to the second phase of balloting. Stanton, who won MVP honors at the 2022 Midsummer Classic, is aiming for his sixth All-Star selection and third starting assignment after winning fan elections in 2015 (NL) and 2022 (AL), while Fry and O’Hearn are both seeking their first All-Star selection.

Rutschman of the Orioles (1,638,425) continues to rank third overall in the AL while leading Kansas City’s Salvador Perez (1,033,099). The duo has a comfortable lead in front of New York’s Jose Trevino (388,072). Rutschman, an All-Star in 2023, is seeking his first starting assignment and could become the sixth consecutive different catcher to draw a start in the AL. Perez has eight career All-Star selections and has earned four fan elections (2015-17, 2021). The only AL catchers with at least five fan-elected starts include Hall of Famers Iván Rodríguez (12) and Carlton Fisk (7).

Up the middle of the infield, Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles (1,551,124) and Jose Altuve of the Astros (1,233,299) remain in front. At second base, Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers (963,423) is still on track to advance with Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo (646,527) in pursuit. Dallas-area native Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals (987,689) has the advantage for second place at shortstop with Anthony Volpe of the Yankees (537,398) and Corey Seager of the Rangers (490,326) following behind. Altuve, an eight-time All-Star, has earned five fan elections (2015-18; 2022) and already owns the most in team history. Henderson is trying to become the first Orioles shortstop to earn a fan election since Manny Machado (2018).

Other highlights of the NL Ballot include:

Harper continues to pace all NL players with 2,037,523 votes to rank ahead of Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1,327,918) at first base. The two-time NL MVP, who led all of Baseball in fan voting in 2017 and paced the NL in 2015, is trying for his eighth All-Star selection and seventh fan-elected start. Harper is being challenged for the overall NL lead and the automatic starting bid by his Phillies teammate Alec Bohm, who is the leader at third base with 1,960,231 votes. Bohm, who could become the first Phillies third baseman to win a fan election since Placido Polanco in 2011, has a significant advantage over San Diego’s Manny Machado (545,259). The six-time All-Star is attempting to hold off Joey Ortiz of the Milwaukee Brewers (486,267) for the second spot in the NL’s tightest race to advance to Phase 2.

Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers (1,773,404) has maintained his comfortable lead at designated hitter while garnering the third-most votes in the NL thus far. The two-time AL MVP is attempting to become the first player ever to claim four consecutive fan-elected starts at designated hitter. In another close NL race, two-time All-Stars Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves (940,851) and Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies (880,794) are separated by just over 60,000 for the right to join Ohtani in the second phase of balloting.

William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers (1,473,348) remains in front of the pack among NL backstops, while J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies (1,081,907) and Will Smith of the Dodgers (955,726) battle it out for the chance to advance to Phase 2. Contreras, a 2022 All-Star with Atlanta, is attempting to become the first Brewers catcher to earn a fan election in the NL, and just the second in team history along with Hall of Famer Ted Simmons (1983). Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, and Smith, an All-Star in 2023, are both competing for their first fan election. Any one of the trio would become the fourth consecutive different NL catcher to win a fan election, following Buster Posey (2021), Willson Contreras (2022) and Sean Murphy (2023).

