The Pitcher Aggressor Of His Two Lovers – Lanzador Agresor De Sus Dos Amantes

“The oceans are humanity’s garbage dump”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: There have been four big leaguers who have stolen bases in four decades. Do you remember who they are?

The answer: Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, Ted Williams and Omar Vizquel.

-o-o-o-

If it’s not a position, what is it?: According to the Luis Aparicio Award, pitchers are not “position players.”

So what are they, throne, exile, ridiculousness?…

Who knows!…

The sexual offender: Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers pitcher who beats up girls when they sleep with him (you know why they go to bed with him), is pitching in Japan.

He cannot pitch in the Major Leagues, because he has been suspended since April 22, 2021, for two seasons, 324 games.

Bauer announced yesterday that he is suing one of the females, Lindsey Hill, for defamation, while the lawyers of the two accusers, are trying to obtain favorable judgments for them for 23 million dollars.

The never losing manager: The Yankees are going to change many things, but manager Aaron Boone will continue to lead the roster.

Boone is meeting in Tampa with the organization’s executives.

They plan the 2024 season in The Bronx.

The Yankees finished 82-80, second to last in the Division, and have not been close to a World Series since 2009.

-o-o-o-

“Plastic; the immortal trash”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Managers fired: The Mets did fire their manager, Buck Showalker.

And the Angels also fired theirs, Phil Nevin.

Of course, both teams are now looking for new field managers.

There have been only three: In his first two postseason at-bats, Royce Lewis (Twins), bang, bang!, hit the ball over the fence off Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, for Minnesota’s first playoff victory since 2004, 3-0.

The third big leaguer with home runs in his two inaugural trips to the plate in the postseason.

The others, Gary Gaetti, also with the Twins, in 1987; and in 2008, Evan Longoria, Rays.

The first time: Yesterday marked 102 years since the first radio broadcast of a World Series.

It was also the first of the Yankees’ 40 Series and Babe Ruth’s 10.

They played it all at the Polo Grounds, home of the Giants, because the opening of Yankee Stadium was two years away.

It could not be narrated directly, so the journalist Grantland Rice said everything that happened by telephone to three persons who narrated from radio stations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

-o-o-o-

“Nobody likes trash. But, who produces the garbage?”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Pitcher Agresor De Sus Dos Amantes

“Los océanos son el basurero de la humanidad”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Ha habido cuatro bigleaguers que han robado bases en cuatro décadas. ¿Recuerdas quiénes son?

La respuesta….: Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, Ted Williams y Omar Vizquel.

-o-o-o-

Si no es posición, ¿qué es?: Según el Premio Luis Aparicio, los lanzadores no son “peloteros de posición”.

Entonces, ¿qué son, de trono, de exilio, de ridiculez?…

¡Vaya usted a saber!…

El agresor sexual: Trevor Bauer, el pitcher de los Dodgers que le entra a golpes a las muchachas cuando se acuestan con él (ya sabes para qué se acuestan), está lanzando en Japón.

No puede hacerlo en Grandes Ligas, porque está suspendido desde abril 22 de 2021, por dos temporadas, 324 juegos.

Bauer dio a conocer ayer que demandó a una de las chicas, Lindsey Hill, por difamación, mientras los abogados de las dos muchachas, tratan de conseguir sentencias favorables para ellas por 23 millones de dólares.

Mánager imperdible: Los Yankees van a cambiar muchas cosas, pero el manager Aaron Boone, continuará al frente del roster.

Boone está reunido en Tampa, con los ejecutivos de la organización.

Planifican la temporada 2024 en El Bronx.

Los Yankees terminaron con 82-80, penúltimos en la División, y no ven de cerca una Serie Mundial desde 2009.

–o-o-o-

“El plástico, basura inmortal”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Mánagers despedidos: Los Mets sí dejaron cesante a su mánager, Buck Showalker.

Y los Angelinos al de ellos, Phil Nevin. Por supuesto, ambos equipos buscan ahora nuevos jefes de campo.

Han sido solo tres: En sus dos primeros turnos de postemporada, Royce Lewis (Twins) ¡bang, pum!, le sacó la bola al as de los Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman, para la primera victoria de Minnesota en playoff desde 2004, 3-0.

El tercero con cuadrangulares en sus dos viajes inaugurales al home en postemporada.

Los otros, Gary Gaetti, también de los Twins, en 1987; y en 2008, Evan Longoria, Rays.

La primera vez: Se cumplieron ayer 102 años, de la primera transmisión por radio de una Serie Mundial.

También fue la primera de las 40 Series de los Yankees y de las 10 de Babe Ruth.

La jugaron toda en Polo Grounds, casa de los Gigantes, porque faltaban dos años para la inauguración de Yankee Stadium.

No se podía narrar directamente, por lo que el periodista Grantland Rice, contaba lo ocurrido por teléfono, a tres que narraban desde radioemisoras de Pennsylvania, New Jersey y Massachusetts.

-o-o-o-

“A nadie le gusta la basura. Ahora, ¿quiénes producen la basura?”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

