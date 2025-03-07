MLB Is Surely Facing a Devastating Crisis – La Crisis de MLB se Anuncia Devastadora

“Baseball is too much business to be a sport… and too much sport to be a business”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I am uncomfortable being a “prophet of doom,” but it is undeniably true that, for the first time in more than a century and a half, Major League Baseball is in crisis. And this is a crisis that seems to be devastating, because it threatens to destroy a company that has been prosperous for 155 years…

** And who are the culprits? Well, everyone: team owners, players, television networks and even us, the journalists…

“In today’s world of the Majors, a thousand dollars are worth less than half a cent”… Luigi Burguesh.

** Yessss, these Major Leagues are not the ones that so many millions of people enjoyed…

** You can compare the figures of Willie Mays and Don Newcombe, with those of Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero or Ronald Acuña… How about that?! …

** The Yankees, a symbol of baseball throughout the 20th century, are now one of the worst black and white comic strips, the work of Hal Steinbrenner…

** Gamblers, always hated by baseball, are now welcomed into the world of the Majors…

** Television made the business multimillionaire, and now it hates it. ESPN drops its broadcasts, which have been successful since 1999…

** Football, soccer and basketball enjoy more fans and a better atmosphere than the Major Leagues…

** Americans are losing more and more ground in this sport-spectacle. Where are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Bob Gibson, Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Whitey Ford, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle?…

** This year, the best of those elected to the Hall of Fame is Japanese, Ichiro Suzuki. CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner accompany him. And the others were not chosen by the journalists, Dave Parker and Dick Allen…

** The highest paid big leaguers are Japanese and Latin American. Where are Larry Doby, Ted Williams, Johnny Bench, Ty Cobb, Wade Boggs, Mike Schmidt, Carl Yastrzemski, Pete Rose?

“Millionaire baseball players are extremely poor. In this environment you have to be a multimillionaire to deserve the title of rich”… Roberto Celis.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Crisis de MLB se Anuncia Devastadora

“El beisbol es mucho negocio para ser un deporte… y mucho deporte para ser un negocio”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me incomoda ser “profeta del desastre”, pero es impepinablemente cierto, que, por primera vez en más de siglo y medio, las Grandes Ligas están en crisis. Y esta es una crisis que parece será devastadora, porque amenaza con destruir una empresa que ha sido próspera hace 155 años…

** ¿Y quienes son los culpables? Pues, todos: los propietarios de equipos, peloteros, cadenas de televisión y hasta nosotros, los periodistas…

“En el actual mundo de las Mayores, mil dólares valen menos de medio centavo”… Luigi Burguesh.

** Sííí, estas Grandes Ligas no son las que disfrutábamos tantos millones de personas…

** Puedes comparar las figuras de Willie Mays y Don Newcombe, con las de Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero o Ronald Acuña… ¡¿Qué tal?! …

** Los Yankees, símbolo del beisbol durante todo el Siglo XX, son ahora una comiquita en blanco y negro, de las peores, obra de Hal Steinbrenner…

** Los apostadores, siempre aborrecidos por el beisbol, ahora son bienvenidos al mundo de las Mayores…

** La televisión hizo multimillonario al negocio, y ahora le tiene asco. ESPN abandona sus transmisiones, que fueron triunfales desde 1999…

** El football, el soccer y el basquetbol, disfrutan de más seguidores y de mejor ambiente que las Grandes Ligas…

** Los estadounidenses pierden cada vez más terreno en este deporte-espectáculo.¿Dónde están los Babe Ruth, los Lou Gehrig, Bob Gibson, Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Whitey Ford, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle?…

** Este año, el mejor de los elegidos al Hall de la Fama es japonés, Ichiro Suzuki. CC Sabathia y Billy Wagner le acompañan. Y los otros no fueron elegidos por los periodistas, Dave Parker y Dick Allen…

** Los bigleaguers mejor pagados son japoneses y latinoamericanos. ¿Dónde están Larry Doby, Ted Williams, Johnny Bench, Ty Cobb, Wade Boggs, Mike Schmidt, Carl Yastrzemski, Pete Rose?

“Los peloteros millonarios son pobres de solemnidad. En este ambiente hay que ser multimillonario para merecer el título de rico”… Roberto Celis.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

