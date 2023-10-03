A Deep Dive into MLB Postseason: Wild Card Series Preview

Randy Arozarena, recipient of 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT — POSTSEASON BASEBALL HAS ARRIVED!

Major League Baseball’s Postseason officially begins today October 3rd with pandemonium set to occur in ballparks across the nation while iconic moments transpire on-the-diamond. Fans will fill each and every stadium, certain players will become playoff heroes, and most importantly, a 2023 World Series champion will be crowned…

October Baseball, there ain’t nothing better! Just ask Minnesota Twins superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, who said leading up to MLB’s Postseason: “This is the season that matters. It’s time to go.”

All the action starts in the American and National League Wild Card, a best-of-three series at the higher seed’s home ballpark — each Wild Card Round winner advances to the Division Series to play either the No. 1 seed or No 2. seed from their respective league. Here is a Wild Card Preview for each respective matchup:

American League Wild Card

No. 5 Texas Rangers @ No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays

The winner of Rangers-Rays faces No. 1 Baltimore Orioles in American League Division Series

The Texas Rangers (90-72), will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 — a time when Adrián Beltré, a soon-to-be Cooperstown Hall of Famer in 2024, was manning the hot corner at third base…

Nevertheless, Texas, led by veteran manager Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series champion, dominated on offense this year, leading the American League in team batting average (.263), on base percentage (.337), and slugging percentage (.452). Although what may linger the Rangers is their home-away record, which stands at 50-31 in Texas, and 40-41 on the road — each Wild Card game between the Rangers and Rays will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Potential Rangers Wild Card Hero: Adolis García

Clutch gene on both-sides of the diamond — elite defense in right-field paired to one-of-a-kind power in the right-handed batter’s box. Has hit 66 HR since the start of 2022.

On the other side, Tampa Bay (99-63), will be making their fifth consecutive postseason dating back to 2019, all under the leadership of skipper Kevin Cash. On-the-field, an underlying factor in the Rays’ success this season came from the ‘Latino Quartet,’ of Isaac Paredes, Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena, and Yandy Díaz, who each recorded 22 or more home runs.

And as it goes for their home-away record this year, the Rays are a much more formidable unit in front of their home fans, compiling a 53-28 overall record at the Trop. Additionally, Tampa Bay finished with a +195 run differential (American League best in 2023).

Potential Rays Wild Card Hero: Randy Arozarena

A postseason hero for Tampa Bay on several occasions as well as for Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Career postseason batting average: .333 with 11 HR in 31 games

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays @ No. 3 Minnesota Twins

The winner of Blue Jays-Twins faces No. 2 Houston Astros in American League Division Series

The Blue Jays (89-73), have reached the postseason in three of the last four years, but in that span have never advanced out of the American League Wild Card Round (2-0 series loss to Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2-0 series loss to Seattle in 2022).

In spite of their recent-playoff history, Toronto finished this year as the second-best pitching staff across MLB in the strikeout category (1,528) — and have a legitimate shot in making a deep-run with Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and Chris Bassitt leading the frontend of the rotation while Jordan Romano and Jordan Hicks, two flamethrowers, conduct the bullpen duties in late-game situations.

Potential Blue Jays Wild Card Hero: Bo Bichette

Dynamic well-versed shortstop, who can change an outcome of the game in one play/swing. One of nine players in MLB this season to hit for a .300 plus batting average.

Appearing in their first postseason since 2020, Minnesota (87-75), looks to break their franchise’s playoff losing streak of 18 games, which goes back to the 2004 American League Division Series — when Johan Santana was 25-years-old, and achieved the AL Cy Young Award.

Be that as it may, all streaks must come to an end. The Twins have shown promising signs this year, especially on-the-mound, leading MLB in strikeouts with 1,560 — (first in the category: Minnesota, second: Toronto). The leading contributor was right-hander Pablo López, who made a significant impact by fanning 234 batters across 194 innings while Minnesota’s offense hit 233 home runs (the most among American League teams).

Potential Twins Wild Card Hero: Carlos Correa

Minnesota’s face of the franchise, one of the most clutch postseason players in today’s game — 18 HR, 59 RBI, 82 hits in 79 career playoff games.

National League Wild Card

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks @ No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers

The winner of Diamondbacks-Brewers faces No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers in National League Division Series

The Diamondbacks (84-78), ‘slithered,’ their way into the postseason for the first time since 2017 yet, Arizona’s last playoff game victory dates back much further than that — the 2011 National League Division Series against none other than the Milwaukee Brewers, their 2023 Wild Card opponent…

On a week-by-week basis starting this past April, the D-Backs proved to be a resilient and scrappy bunch, who do the ‘little things’ in winning ballgames. For example: Arizona led all of MLB this year in sacrifice bunts (36), and were fourth-overall in sacrifice flies (50). It’s not a question of if, but rather of when bunting and sacrificing comes up in a situation this postseason — which team can be best-equipped to execute…

Potential Diamondbacks Wild Card Hero: Ketel Marte

Debuted back in 2015 with D-Backs, and led by example to become a clubhouse leader. Seven hits, one HR, and two triples in four games throughout his postseason career.

Ketel Marte got all of this one for No. 21. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DWvy7Jsy5U — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2023

Milwaukee (92-70), who secured their fifth postseason berth in the last six years, pioneered by manager Craig Counsell, posted a team ERA of 3.71 (best in MLB), as opponents hit .226 against them (best in MLB). Pure dominance on-the-bump with Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta leading the charge, combining for 22 wins and 410 strikeouts.

A drastic question heading into October baseball is how much production at-the-plate, can we expect from the Brew Crew? As an offense with MLB ranks paired along, Milwaukee finished 26th in hits, 25th in slugging percentage, and tied for 24th in home runs this season.

Potential Brewers Wild Card Hero: Carlos Santana

14-year MLB veteran, who has played in five separate postseasons. Recorded 23 HR this season, the most in his career since 2019. Acquired by Brewers prior to MLB’s August 1 Trade Deadline.

Carlos Santana pads the @Brewers lead with his second long ball of the night. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/sp45pD7Sen — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2023

No. 5 Miami Marlins @ No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies

The winner of Marlins-Phillies faces No. 1 Atlanta Braves in National League Division Series

Swimming into October? Miami (84-77), is set for their first postseason appearance since 2020, and fourth-ever in Marlins franchise history — (2023, 2020, 2003, 1997). Major props to first-year manager Skip Schumaker, who will most likely win the 2023 National League Manager of the Year, and Kim Ng, the first-ever female general manager in the history of major North American men’s pro team sports.

A key component on how the Marlins secured their National League Wild Card spot was their record in one-run games: (33-14), the second-best in MLB this season. With that said, the injuries sustained to Sandy Alcántara (UCL Strain), and Eury Pérez (SI Joint Inflammation), will draw a massive toll on the pitching staff, if it hasn’t done so already throughout Miami’s quest in reaching the playoffs.

Potential Marlins Wild Card Hero: Jorge Soler

Postseason experience is key — a two-time World Series champion (2016 with Cubs and 2021 with Braves) — won the 2021 World Series MVP, recording three HR and six RBI.

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72), the reigning National League champions, are a ferocious bunch in all facets of the sport — on-the-mound, on defense, and especially at-the-plate, however in their last 30 games, the Fightin’ Phils have struck out 296 times (the second-most by a MLB team throughout that span).

On the bright side, Philadelphia enters Tuesday 7-3 in their last 10 games, and overall, have a well-established clubhouse with players and coaches, who have experienced October baseball, and genuinely play for one-another. Add in, one of the top athletes in the game Bryce Harper potentially doing Bryce Harper things with one swing of the bat, Philly should never be counted out…

Potential Phillies Wild Card Hero: Johan Rojas

Provides Philadelphia with rookie energy and young spark — a 5’11”/165 pound center-fielder, who compiled 45 hits and 14 stolen bases this year in 59 games.

WALK IT OFF INTO RED OCTOBER. pic.twitter.com/usqUiUVlNu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 27, 2023

