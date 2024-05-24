A Veteran in Castillo determined to do better

Luis Castillo, recipient of 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year award - Image credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — In the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Luis Castillo faced a one-out bases loaded situation against the Yankees after issuing two walks and an infield single. Still this was a tight ballgame with the Yankees leading 2-0.

Castillo, though, has become an ace at getting out of trouble. The Mariners hoped to take this four-game series and had Castillo on the mound. So when pitching coach Pete Woodworth visited the mound he had a brief chat with Castillo.

The veteran listened because he has been here before. Castillo, the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, would strike out Giancarlo Stanton with an 0-2 nasty 88-MPH slider. Stanton in the second inning got hold of a Castillo 1-0 fastball that went over the fence in center field for a solo home run, good for the Yankees early lead.

He wasn’t intimidated by Stanton. And he got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Anthony Rizzo to swing and miss on a four-seamer.

“He (Woodworth) just told me I was one of the best baseball players in the world,” Castillo said through an interpreter. “To me that’s very big for a pitching coach going out there telling you that and having confidence in you and the repertoire you have.”

Yet, Castillo has always had the confidence and the repertoire has been a major part of his success, now with the Mariners the past three years after a successful five year stint with the Reds. The 31-year old three-time All Star in September of 2022, signed a five-year/$108 contract extension with the Mariners after his trade from the Reds.

He is a strikeout artist, the Dominican-born Castillo knows to rely on the fastball. Since his trade to the Mariners his 362 strikeouts and 800 swings-and-misses, lead the Major Leagues and American League pitchers. He recorded three Thursday, more so those two in the fifth inning kept the Mariners close. Castillo would get the loss (4-6) and labored as the Yankees gained a four-game series split with their 5-0 win.

Castillo did labor, he admits that. Five innings with runners on base, allowing two runs on seven hits. The three walks are not a part of his repertoire and three strikeouts were next to a season low of two against the Orioles in his last start,

“I didn’t have the command that I wanted he said on some of those pitches,” he said, referring to the Stanton home run. And also another solo shot to Aaron Judge in the third inning off a 2-0 changeup that went deep to center field into the Yankees bullpen. He also needed the double play ball in the fourth after walking Rizzo that helped his cause.

He said, “There were two big swings on pitches that probably were not where I wanted them.” The Judge home run did not locate and hung up in the zone.

Castillo threw 91 pitches, his season high has been 102 and 103, wins against the Rangers and Braves, so this could be considered one of those mediocre outings. Though Castillo is one to admit when his pitches are not locating and the command is off. When he is on, Castillo will be ahead in counts, Thursday, he was in front but there was something missing.

No cause for concern. He is healthy and an ace for this Mariners rotation. And when Castillo depends on the slider the stats standout, opposing hitters are batting .172 with two doubles and two home runs, Of course the home runs this time were not off a slider.

Regardless, Castillo is more comfortable with runs helping him. The Mariners could not give him run support because Yankees starter and rookie Luis Gil continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery, and was the story with his fifth straight win.

“I will do better, I have to,” said Castillo.

