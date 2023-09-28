COMBATE GLOBAL TO SHOWCASE ALL NEW FIGHT PROSPECTS ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

A FIVE-FIGHT CARD COMPLETE WITH PRO DEBUT FIGHTERS

AND OTHER PROMISING UPSTARTS

WILL TAKE CENTER STAGE IN LA JAULA

COMBATE GLOBAL PRE-SHOW BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M. ET THIS SATURDAY; FIRST PRELIMINARY BOUT BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M.

MIAMI – September 27, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a special, five-fight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card filled with a collection of the most promising new professional fighters for this Saturday, Sept. 30, live on Paramount+.

The live Paramount+ stream of COMBATE GLOBAL’s event will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

“Since we launched COMBATE GLOBAL, the organization has prided itself on identifying great, new athletes and bringing them up from the beginning of their respective professional careers, so we wanted to dedicate one of our events this year to showcasing some of the best new fighters that we have recently discovered,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

In the flyweight (125 pounds) main event, former, two-time amateur MMA champion Henry Beltran (1-0) will take on former collegiate wrestling standout Anthony “The Bagel” Jagel (0-0).

The 26-year-old Beltran hails from Yuma, Ariz. and will see action for the first in 2023 since making his professional debut under the promotion of COMBATE GLOBAL last October 14, and scoring a stunning, first round (1:42) TKO on Javier Valdebenito with a head kick.

Jagel is a 27-year-old native of Middletown, Ohio, a former undefeated (5-0) amateur fighter and former NCAA Division II wrestler for Notre Dame College.

Jagel, who did not begin training in MMA until 2020, notched his last two amateur wins this year, on unanimous decision over Mustafa Albairmani on January 7 and via split decision over Alorion Cook on April 6.

In a featured women’s bantamweight (135 pounds) contest, Nikol Aguirre (1-0) will collide with Valentina Palma Meyer (0-1).

Aguirre, 31, fights out of San Diego, Calif. and holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She made her professional debut with COMBATE GLOBAL on March 18, toppling Yeisy Piña via TKO from a barrage of punches in the second round (1:38) meeting.

Meyer, a 24-year-old native resident of Santiago, Chile holds a green belt in kickboxing, and amassed a near-perfect, 9-1 record as an amateur kickboxer before turning her attention to MMA.

A featured lightweight (155 pounds) affair will pit Cruz Garcia (0-1) against Jose Ignacio “Brutus” Gomez (0-0).

The 21-year-old Garcia of Mexico City, Mexico was a decorated amateur athlete, who posted a 15-3 record in MMA competition as well as a perfect, 5-0 record in boxing and an unblemished, 4-0 record in kickboxing.

Gomez is a 25-year-old fighter from San Jose, Costa Rica. He closed out his amateur career with a 4-1-1 record.

In preliminary bout action, two professional debut fighters – Pablo Ramos (0-0) of Santiago and Royce “Too Smooth” Butler (0-0) of Visalia, Calif. – will face off against each other at flyweight.

Leading off the undercard will be a bantamweight matchup between another pair of professional debut combatants – Alfredo “Capote” Garcia (0-0) of Miami and Chris Quiroz (0-0) of Tucson, Ariz.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.