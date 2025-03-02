Following Future Baseball Prospects: Javier Vasquez Jr. of the Rice Owls

Javier Vasquez Jr. of the Rice Owls ready to shine in NCAA Baseball and down the line in MLB - Image Credit: Latino Sports

CABO ROJO, PR — While in Puerto Rico, I had the opportunity to watch a few games of the Puerto Rico Challenge and while sitting in the stands, I noticed a former New York Yankees’ pitcher and LatinoMVP winner, Javier Vasquez Sr.

I approached Javier and he immediately recognized me. We had a great chat and updated each other on our present realities. Javier was proud to highlight that his son, Javier Vasquez Jr. was a player with the University of Rice Owls the team that was about to take the field.

I could not allow this opportunity to pass me by and decided to interview Javy Jr. after the game. Both Javy Sr. and Jr. are from Ponce. Puerto Rico the town hosting half of the Puerto Rico Challenge games. Thus, there were more locals than usual at this particular game to see a possible local homegrown player play and perhaps one day reach the majors. This would be special for the town of Ponce who has not had a local drafted to MLB for approximately 30 years. The last local to be drafted from this rich baseball town was Javier “Javy” López who played for the Atlanta Braves, Orioles and Red Sox.

Javier Vasquez Jr. is a baseball player for the University of Rice Owls who competes for playing time. He is 6’1″ and weighs 195 lbs. He is from Ponce, Puerto Rico and attended IMG Academy for high school.

I caught up with him after one of his games in Puerto Rico. The following is our short interview.

