Games won without the aid of hits – Juegos ganados sin ayuda de hits

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Jesús A. Sotelo, from Hermosillo, comments…: “I dare to say that I am the best fan of the Mets in Mexico since 1979. And in this season, as you can see, we have started very well and with great joy. I see immense possibilities to win our third World Series.”

José G. Pernía, from Cagua, asks…: “When did Juan Vené vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame for the first time?”

Amigo Pepe…: That debut was in 1981, when we raised Rube Fóster, Bob Gibson and Johnny Mize.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “Have you played in the playoffs or World Series outside the United States or Canada?”

Friend Manolo…: No.

David Rincones, from Cúa, asks…: “How many Major League victories have been achieved with winning runs scored without the help of hits?”.

Friend Davo…: It has happened 11 times. Because, as you know, you can get on base or advance on the bases, on balls, balks, hits, errors, steals, interference.

Ricardo Iriarte, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “Can the Yankees, this time, win the World Series, as it seems at this start?”.

Amigo Chardo…: I think they will make it to the World Series, not only because of how they started, but also because they reported that they have everything ready to make the necessary substitutions. Now that they win the Series, no one can tell. You know with seven games against the best on the other side.

Andrés E. Fuente R. from Puerto la Cruz, asks…: “Which manager will be the next to reach 2000 wins?”

Friend Andro…: There is more than one candidate: The one with the best chance, in my opinion, is Joe Maddon.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “Have you considered that your son, Jorge Machado, replace you as the author of Juan Vené en la Pelota?”

Friend Rubo…: Two answers. 1) I spent many hours searching among my children and could not find anyone named Jorge. 2) Now, the existing yes all answered me, not being interested in writing the column.

Rodelio Vaughn, from Las Vegas, asks…: “How much are Dodgers tickets?”

Friend Ruddy…: Four prices, 20, 21, 59 and 317 dollars each ticket. But on the internet you can get better information.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Juegos ganados sin ayuda de hits

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Jesús A. Sotelo, de Hermosillo, comenta…: “Me atrevo a decir que soy el mejor fanático de los Mets en México desde 1979. Y en está temporada, como ve, hemos empezado muy bien y con gran alegría. Veo inmensas posibilidades de ganar nuestra tercera Serie Mundial”.

José G. Pernía, de Cagua, pregunta…: “¿Cuándo votó Juan Vené por primera vez para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Ese debut fue en 1981, cuando elevamos a Rube Fóster, Bob Gibson y Johnny Mize.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Se ha jugado en playoffs o Serie Mundial fuera de Estados Unidos o Canadá?”.

Amigo Manolo…: No.

David Rincones, de Cúa, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas victorias de Grandes Ligas se han logrado con carreras ganadoras anotadas sin la ayuda de hits?”.

Amigo Davo…: Ha ocurrido 11 veces. Porque, como sabrás, se pueden embasar o avanzar en las bases, por bolas, balks, pelotazos, errores, robos, interferencias.

Ricardo Iriarte, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Podrán los Yankees, esta vez, ganar hasta la Serie Mundial, como parece en este comienzo?”.

Amigo Chardo…: Creo llegarán hasta la Serie Mundial, no solo por cómo han arrancado, sino también porque informaron que tienen todo listo para hacer las sustituciones necesarias. Ahora, que ganen la Serie, nadie puede afirmarlo, Ya sabes que con siete juegos frente al mejor del otro lado.

Andrés E. Fuente R. de Puerto la Cruz, pregunta…: “¿Cuál manager, será el próximo en llegar a 2000, triunfos?”.

Amigo Andro…: Hay más de un candidato: El que tienen más chance, en mi opinión, es Joe Maddon.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Has considerado que tu hijo, Jorge Machado, te sustituya como autor de Juan Vené en la Pelota?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Dos respuestas. 1) Pasé muchas horas averiguando entre mis hijos y no pude encontrar a nadie llamado Jorge. 2) Ahora, los sí existentes me respondieron todos, no estar interesados en escribir la columna.

Rodelio Vaughn, de Las Vegas, pregunta…: “¿Cuánto cuestan los boletos de los Dodgers?”.

Amigo Ruddy…: Cuatro precios, 20, 21, 59 y 317 dólares cada boleto. Pero en internet puedes informarte mejor.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

