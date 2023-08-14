HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 7 – AUGUST 13

No Fly Zone in Seattle with Julio Rodríguez patrolling centerfield: 'J-Rod Squad' - Image Credit: Seattle Mariners/MLB

No Quit DNA in Luis Arráez and Marlins!

WE ARE NOT GIVING UP!!! pic.twitter.com/s8oQSpdPpy — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 13, 2023

How did Luis Urías end up making this tag?!

KING FÉLIX WEEKEND IN SEATTLE: Félix Hernández #34 retired by Mariners + Inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

Félix Hernández was honored by Mariners faithful this past weekend at T-Mobile Park with a special ‘Félix Hernández Weekend,’ that included a King Félix Bobblehead giveaway on Sunday, a pre-game ceremony + King Félix T-Shirt giveaway on Saturday and post-game Firework Show on Friday. King Félix, 37, of Valencia, Venezuela, posted a 3.42 career-ERA with a record of 169 wins and 136 losses in 419 games — all with Seattle across 15 seasons.

Randy Arozarena the Superhero Walks-Off the Guardians

Another day, another walkoff 😎 pic.twitter.com/f8TpBvusL3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 12, 2023

THE SANDY-MAN CAN: Sandy Alcántara throws complete game against Yankees

No solo Sandy lanzó un juego completo, sino que también ponchó a 10. pic.twitter.com/XKRGWGFxCB — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 12, 2023

Blue Jays celebrate José Bautista’s career in Toronto, Immortalized on Blue Jays Level of Excellence

This past Saturday, José Bautista was honored by the Blue Jays with a special pre-game ceremony at the Rogers Centre. The 42-year-old Bautista, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, played in Toronto from 2008-2017, and recorded 288 home runs in that span.

Immortalized on our Level of Excellence. A Blue Jay forever 💙 #JoeyBats pic.twitter.com/oLcImPWGkU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2023

Elly De La Cruz legs out a Triple

Elly De La Cruz… mejor conocido como “la bala humana”. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fl9w9ppaZ9 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 12, 2023

WORTH THE WATCH: FERNANDOMANIA WEEKEND AT DODGER STADIUM

From Latino Sports’ William Coppola in ‘Fernandomania” Fernando Valenzuela’s #34 Retired By Dodgers’ — “Fernandomania has never left this place. It is what has made the Dodgers and the Latin population of Los Angeles and much of California, whole. When fans look up at #34 along the third tier in left field now, there will be a beacon of light that will never go out for many fans, a feeling of pride and acceptance.”

First Major League hit and RBI for José Tena

☑️ 1er hit en @LasMayores

☑️ 1ra carrera impulsada en Las Mayores@mlbdominicana pic.twitter.com/2QZBvS3j7l — Los Guardians (@LosGuardians) August 10, 2023

Lockdown Defense by Carlos Correa

Don’t Run on the Venezuelan Catchers: Freddy Fermin, Keibert Ruiz, William Contreras and Jose Herrera

¡Fermín, Ruiz, Contreras y Herrera! 🤜🤛

Los brazaletes venezolanos son los mejores. pic.twitter.com/6bCcESu1rd — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) August 10, 2023

HISTORY: Miguel Cabrera moves to 19th All-Time on Hit List

That's No. 3,143 for Miguel Cabrera, passing Robin Yount for sole possession of 19th place on the all-time hit list. 👏 (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/1ostVumbFC — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

WHAT THE HECK?! 2022 AL Rookie LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez fools the Seattle crowd, Fernando Tatís Jr. and all watching from home!

JOEY MENESES ACTIVATES CLUTCH MODE IN PHILLY

JOEY MENESES: ✅ 7TH INNING GAME-TYING BOMB

✅ 9TH INNING GO-AHEAD BOMB pic.twitter.com/gMw3tjBLLb — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 9, 2023

FAMILY TIES: The Contreras Brothers, Willson and William, HOMER on the Same Day!

Los hermanos Contreras se pusieron de acuerdo hoy. pic.twitter.com/Nb0rFxjyk9 — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) August 9, 2023

PABLO! PABLO! Pablo Reyes’ Walk-Off Grand Slam at Fenway!

