JULIO URIAS IS BACK IN A FEW DAYS – JULIO URÍAS VUELVE DENTRO DE POCOS DÍAS

THE LAWYER: “Ma’am, even though you asked for a divorce from your husband does he continues to love you?.”

SHE: “That one is capable of anything, to annoy me”.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** The Mexican from Culiacán, Julio Urías, is preparing for his comeback in a week, on Friday the 9th, in Philadelphia. Julio has been out of action since May 19, in the hands of doctors and trainers, due to ailments in his throwing arm, the left, and one of the hamstrings. “Everything seems to be going very well” said manager Dave Roberts, “so we will have Julio on the mound soon”… ** Great atmosphere in Canada, where they will elevate to the Hall of Fame, among others, Jesse Barfield and John Olerud, with festivities over the weekend that will begin on Thursday the 15th… ** In Cooperstown, the 2023 activities will begin on Friday the 21st of July, to end on the afternoon of Sunday the 23rd, with the enthronement of Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff, two sensational outfielders from the corners… ** “Amazon” informs me that in a few days they will put on sale the new edition of “Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol”. Now with a different cover, but the same historical material, from the Egyptian pharaohs and their religious rites, to the present day.

-o-o-o-

“Paracortos is not the same as Paracotos”… Ramón Corro.

-o-o-o-

** Already in the third month of the season, the Rays seem to be shouting to the world that the very good start they had was not a fluke or a streak of good luck. They woke up yesterday very firm in first place in the Division, with 40-18. Three games away, 35-21, the Orioles follow, and the Yankees later, 34-24… ** In the National, the Braves look impressive, leading their group, with 32-23, the Marlins are second, 29-27, to four games; and then the billionaire Mets, 29-27. The Marlins win games, but they don’t bring enough people to their beautiful stadium… ** And, on the other hand, it is confirmed that “checks or bank transfers play baseball. Look at the positions of the Yanks and Mets… I mean, right?!…

** Very interesting that the economic problems of the Major Leagues, allegedly caused by the television networks ESPN and FOX, have caused the bankruptcy of another television business company, “Diamond Sports Group”, which broadcast the games of 14 teams. The bankruptcy arose due to a lack of advertisers. Of course, it’s a multi-million dollar bankruptcy, as multi-millionaires are all major league affairs now…

-o-o-

“The home run is a hit dedicated to Alcoholics Anonymous”… Trapichito.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

JULIO URÍAS VUELVE DENTRO DE POCOS DÍAS

EL ABOGADO: “Señora, aún cuando Ud le pidió el divorcio, su marido sigue amándola. La quiere”.

ELLA: “¡Ay, abogado! Ese es capaz de cualquier cosas, para fastidiarme”.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** El mexicano de Culiacán, Julio Urías, se prepara vía reaparición dentro de una semana, el viernes nueve, en Philadelphia. Julio ha estado fuera de la acción desde el 19 de mayo, en manos de los médicos y los trainers, por dolencias en el brazo de lanzar, el izquierdo, y en una de las corvas. “Todo parece ir muy bien” dijo el mánager Dave Robets, “por lo que tendremos pronto a julio sobre la lomita”… ** Ambientazo en Canadá, donde elevarán al Hall de la Fama, entre otros, a Jesse Barfield y a John Olerud, con festejos en el fin de semana que allá comenzará el jueves 15… ** En Cooperstown, las actividades 2023 comenzarán el viernes 21 de julio, para terminar en la tarde del domingo 23, con la entronización de Scott Rolen y Fred McGriff, dos sensacionales outfielders de las esquinas… ** “Ámazon” me informa que en pocos días pondrán a la venta la nueva edición de, “Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol”. Ahora con portada diferente, pero el mismo material histórico, desde los faraones egipcios y sus ritos religiosos, hasta nuestros días.

-o-o-o-

“Paracortos no es lo mismo de Paracotos”… Ramón Corro.

-o-o-o-

** Ya en el tercer mes de la temporada, los Rays parecen gritarle al mundo que el arranque tan bueno que tuvieron no fue casualidad ni racha de buena suerte. Amanecieron ayer muy firmes en el primer lugar de la División, con 40-18. A tres juegos, 35-21, siguen los Orioles, y los Yankees después, 34-24… ** En la Nacional se ven imponentes los Bravos, guíando su grupo, con 32-23, los Marlins son segundos, 29-27, a cuatro juegos; y después, los multimillonarios Mets, 29-27. Los Marlins ganan juegos, pero no llevan gente suficiente a su precioso estadio… ** Y, por otra parte, se confirma que “los cheques, ni las transferencias bancarias juegan beisbol. Miren las posiciones de Yankes y Mets… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

** Muy interesante que los problemas económicos de las Grandes Ligas, presuntamente causados por las cadenas de televisión ESPN y FOX, hayan provocado la quiebra de otra empresa de negocios televisivos, “Diamond Sports Group”, que transmitía los juegos de 14 equipos. La quiebra surgió por falta de anunciantes. Por supuesto, es una quiebra multimillonaria, como multimillonarios son ahora todos los asuntos de las Grandes Ligas…

-o-o-

“El jonrón es un batazo dedicado a los Alcohólicos Anónimos”… Trapichito.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

