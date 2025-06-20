Sports And Politics

Image Credit: MLB

We cannot remain silent in the face of the abusive events taking place in Los Angeles, California, and across the country, where ICE agents have been undemocratically rounding up immigrants—many of whom are hard-working individuals with legal immigration papers awaiting processing. These people are being separated from their families without due process, often at a moment’s notice.

Kudos to the Los Angeles Dodgers for taking a stand by not allowing ICE or Border Patrol agents to enter their parking lot during a game as well as announcing on Friday—“Steps in Plan to Support the Community”—including a $1 million donation to families impacted by the tragic and unfortunate events in the region.

And kudos as well to singer and social media star Nezza, who made a powerful statement by performing the National Anthem in Spanish before a Dodgers game this past weekend to protest ICE’s actions in Los Angeles.

Another powerful voice is that of legendary former Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín, who captivated generations of fans and once served as Fernando Valenzuela’s translator during the height of Fernandomania. Jarrín posted the following message on his Instagram:

“As an immigrant who came to this country 70 years ago, I know firsthand the hope, courage and determination it takes to build a new life in a new land. I have always believed that immigration is not just part of the American story; it is the American story.”

Special recognition is due to Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández, who broke the silence that many other players have been hesitant to address. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and now in his second stint with the Dodgers, Hernández shared this heartfelt message:

“Maybe I wasn’t born and raised here, but this city adopted me as if I was one of them. I am too sad and infuriated with everything that is going on in the country and in our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have opened their arms to me, supported me and shown me a lot of kindness and most of all a lot of LOVE! This is my second home.

I cannot tolerate watching our community continue to be violated, attacked, abused and separated. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and their human rights. I stand with you!!! #CiudadDeInmigrantes”

We also commend other L.A.-based teams who have shown public concern. As of Friday, only Angel City FC, LAFC and the Dodgers, three of Los Angeles’ 12 professional sports teams—have issued statements in support of the community. Meanwhile, teams like the Lakers, Rams, Chargers, Angels and Galaxy, whose fan bases are largely Latino and immigrant, have yet to break their silence.

This moment reminds us of others in history who used their platform to speak out against injustice. Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title in 1967 for refusing to be drafted into the Vietnam War, a conflict he opposed on moral and religious grounds. In more recent times, on August 26, 2016, Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, stating:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Athletes who have taken bold stands for social justice have often faced blacklisting, lost income, and public backlash. Yet history has shown that many of them bounced back—and more importantly, they will be remembered not only as athletes, but as heroes with a conscience.

We at Latino Sports stand in solidarity with every athlete and sports franchise that dares to speak out against the undemocratic and inhumane actions happening throughout our nation.

Sports and politics have always intersected. Now, more than ever, we must use our platforms to defend dignity, family, and justice.

