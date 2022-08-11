The details of the Texas teams – Los detalles de los equipos de Texas

“Yes, we can make the impossible possible… Gustavo Petro.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: If the perfect game is 27 outs in a row, why wasn’t Ernie Shore credited with perfection, even though, with him on the mound, the Red Sox made 27 consecutive outs?

The answer…: On Friday, June 23, 1917, at Fenway Park, the Senators were visiting, and the plate umpire was Brick Owens. Boston starting pitcher Babe Ruth, then 22, walked the first batter of the afternoon, Ray Morgan.

Ruth was angered by Owens’ sentences, and knocked him out with a punch to the face. Ruth was expelled, they brought in Shore. Morgan came out to steal second and was out. Soon there were 26 Bostonians put out in a row. Perfect game, but not so much.

Paganinos.- It was 164 years since, for the first time, people paid to watch a baseball game. On the afternoon of July 20, 1858, 1,521 fans paid 50 cents each to enter the Long Island Fashion Race Course, where an All Star from New York and an All Star from Brooklyn faced off. New York won 22-18…

“The wife sued him, asking for a divorce, accusing him that he was sterile. At the same time, his secretary sued him, claiming that she had given birth to his son. He lost both lawsuits”… Anonymous.-

That’s baseball.- The Rangers have won 10 of 11 games opened by Guanare llanero, Martin Perez and have scored 65 runs, while opponents have reached home plate only 36 times.

But, the Rangers, yes those same Rangers, have lost 13 of the last 14 games to the Astros.

By the way, the Mexican from Mazatlán, José Urquidy (Astros), has a 4-1 record, with 0.72 walks and hits received per innings pitched, in his last seven games.

Data sent by my friends from “Elías Sports Bureau”.

“As much as others help you, without your own effort you cannot succeed… Anonymous.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————–Español————————

Los detalles de los equipos de Texas



Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Si juego perfecto son 27 outs en fila,¿por qué a Ernie Shore no le acreditaron la perfección, aún cuando, con él en la lomita, los Medias Rojas hicieron 27 outs consecutivos?

La respuesta…: El viernes 23 de junio de 1917, en Fenway Park, estaban de visita los Senadores, y el umpire de home era Brick Owens. El pitcher abridor por Boston, Babe Ruth, entonces de 22 años, concedió la base por bolas al primer bateador de la tarde, Ray Morgan.

Ruth se enojó por las sentencias de Owens, y lo dejó knockout con un puñetazo en la cara. Expulsado Ruth, entró a lanzar Shore. Morgan salió al robo de segunda y fue out. En seguida hubo 26 bostonianos outs en fila. Juego perfecto, pero no tanto.

Paganinos.- Se cumplieron 164 años de que, por primera vez se pagara por ver un juego de beisbol. En la tarde del 20 de julio de 1858, mil 521 fanáticos pagaron 50 centavos de dólar cada uno, por entrar al Fashion Race Cource de Long Island, donde se enfrentaban un All Star de Nueva York y un All Star de Brooklyn. Ganó Nueva York 22-18…

“La esposa lo demandó, pidiéndole el divorcio, acusándolo de que era estéril. Al mismo tiempo, su secretaria lo demandó, alegando que había dado a luz un hijo de él. Perdió las dos demandas”… Anónimo.-

Así es el beisbol.- Los Rangers han ganado 10 de 11 juegos abiertos por el llanero de Guanare, Martín Pérez, y han anotado 65 carreras, mientras los oponentes han llegado a home sólo 36 veces.

Pero, los Rangers, sí esos mismos Rangers, han perdido 13 de los últimos 14 juegos frente a los Astros

Por cierto, el mexicano de Mazatlán, José Urquidy (Astros), tiene record de 4-1, con 0.72 en bases por bolas e incogibles recibidos por innings lanzados, en sus últimos siete juegos.

Datos enviados por mis amigos de “Elías Sports Bureau”.

“Por más que te ayuden otros, sin tu propio esfuerzo no puedes triunfar … Anónimo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

