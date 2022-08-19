Guerrero Jr. Presented 2021 American League LatinoMVP Award

Image Credit: Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined a legendary list on Friday night. One that includes several Hall of Famers as well as multiple current All-Stars. For his phenomenal season, Vladdy was nominated the 2021 American League LatinoMVP. An award his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. won twice throughout his playing career. Prior to the start of Blue Jays Yankees on Friday, Latino Sports greeted Vladdy with a breathtaking painting resembling his picture-perfect batting stance

The level of talent coming from Latin America is a testament to where Major League Baseball stands today. Latinos dominate the sport we all love and cherish. With that being said, a majority of Latin baseball players do not receive the credit and recognition they deserve. Latino Sports is here to shine light on these individuals by honoring them with the LatinoMVP award.

The LatinoMVP is considered the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latin baseball players. Beginning in 1989, Latino Sports has annually recognized players for their pristine dominance on the field. Along with the All-Star like numbers, recipients of the LatinoMVP are selected for their impact off the playing diamond in growing the sport across Latin America.

Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, and Edgar Martinez are a few notable Hall of Famers to win the coveted award during their playing careers. As well as Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, who will both have their well-deserved Cooperstown moments during this decade.

Season by season, the talks of LatinoMVP awards have grown in momentum. Players, coaches and many more across the baseball spectrum view the LatinoMVP as a “Latin Grammy.”

The LatinoMVP must become a talking point across MLB. An exclusive award for Latino players carries life to the game. “I believe that opens the doors. It opens the doors for us to be considered when we have good and great seasons to be recognized for ones efforts, said Guerrero Jr. “I feel really good about that (having an award exclusively for Latino players).”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 2021 Statistics (161 games)

.311 Batting Average

48 Home Runs

111 RBI

188 Hits

86 Walks

.401 On Base Percentage

“LatinoMVP Numbers”

Vladdy finished second in the 2021 American League MVP voting behind Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani. Although Guerrero Jr. led in a ton of offensive statistics, Ohtani was awarded the AL MVP. The ultimate factor was in part to Ohtani’s duality in pitching and hitting at elite levels.

Vladdys LatinoMVP season will stand in the record books next to his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. The 2018 Cooperstown Hall Of Fame Inductee is a two-time recipient of the award. Guerrero Sr. won the American League LatinoMVP in 2002 and 2004. Within two decades, his son is on a similar path. Perhaps a multiple LatinoMVP career from Vladdy Jr?

At the plate, Vladdy is must watch television. Each and every at-bat, you don’t want to miss out. A highlight reel seven nights a week. Along with smashing home runs consistently, Guerrero Jr. defends the first base corner at a productive clip. In a matter of four seasons, the 23-year-old has proven to be the face of Toronto’s franchise.

Vladdy’s Dominance in the Bronx

In the series opener on Thursday night, Vladdy crushed an opposite field three-run homer leading Toronto to the 9-2 victory. The following night, in the top of the 6th inning, he smacked a double to left-center field to record his 500th career hit. In 14 games played against the Yankees this season, Guerrero Jr. has recorded 5 HR, 9 RBI with a total of 14 hits.

Want to learn more about the LatinoMVP? Check out our updated list of the yearly awards on Latino Sports.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”

Robert Rizzo writes for Latino Sports

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Watch Sports with Rich live on Tuesday Nights at 8pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube with host Rich Mancuso and cohost Robert Rizzo.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under The SLG Network.