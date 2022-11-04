Ready to vote for the Hall of Fame 2023 – Listos a votar para el Hall de la Fama 2023

“There have been two spectacular falls in recent times, that of the Berlin Wall and that of the Yankees in October of this year”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** First time in history that seven Latin American natives appear in a World Series lineup. Astros, Wednesday: José Altuve, from Venezuela, 2B; Jéremy Peña, Dominican, SS; Yordán Álvarez, Cuban, LF; Yuli Curriel, Cuban, 1B; Christian Vásquez, Puerto Rican, catcher; Aledmys Díaz, Cuban, designated; Cristian Javier, Dominican, pitcher… ** We are already preparing to the fullest, like every year, to vote in the 2023 Hall of Fame election. I have had contact with the Vice President, Jon Shestakofsky, and with Jack O’Connell, Secretary of the Major League Baseball Writers Association. I received confirmation as a voter and in a few days I will receive the form, which I must return with my votes, before December 31 at 12 midnight. On Tuesday, January 24 in the afternoon, the results will be announced and on Sunday, July 23, at noon, it will be the elevation…

“I don’t know what charisma means… but I guess the translation is Willie Mays.” Ted Kluszewski.

** Manfred, the wrecker. Amidst Rob Manfred’s disaster against baseball, he is proposing to reinstate the Gift Runner Rule in extra innings in 2023. He says that “everyone likes such a Rule”. What a liar!… ** Matt McLain, shortstop for the Reds in the minors, is not related to Denny McLain, the last pitcher to win 30 games in a Major League season (1968, 31-6, 1.96). But Matt is a shortstop with power, who is handing out home runs in the Arizona League… ** Jack Arrieta, ignorant of what he is and how he is, the baseball public in New York, came out of the woodwork to publicly advise Aaron Judge, who I left the Yankees, because in some games he was booed. Jack: So were Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Whitey Ford and Reggie Jackson… ** A movie about the life of Willie Mays will be shown on HBO next Tuesday and Wednesday. The one that includes interviews with Willie himself, his relatives, Juan Marichal, Bob Costas, Barry Bonds, Vin Scully, Jon Miller…

“If I were to have a heart transplant, I would like to be

with Rob Manfred’s…because he’s never used his. He must work like new.” Pantaleón Róbinson.

